Charitable Foundation Awards $23,000 To Soddy Daisy; Big Soddy Creek To Be Stocked With Trout

Friday, March 4, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Hardie Stulce and Charles Ingle, representing the Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation, on Thursday night presented the city of Soddy Daisy a check for $23,000. When the Red Bank Hospital was sold to Erlanger about 30 years ago, Arnold Stulce, Sr. and Sam Swope had the foresight to invest the proceeds from the sale for future generations, said Hardie Stulce. The interest must be spent entirely each year and is split between Soddy Daisy and Red Bank.

Terms of the gift are that it must be spent for something that will benefit the entire community. This year, old training equipment at Fire Station #1 will be replaced with the purchase of new state of the art audio visual training equipment for the fire department.

 

Mr. Sulce told the commissioners that to date, since the foundation was begun, Soddy Daisy has benefited by receiving $800,000. The amount the cities receive each year varies, depending on the interest rates that year. The commission will pass a resolution to accept the donation.

 

The city’s dispatch room has also been updated with state-of-the-art equipment that mirrors the 911 center in Chattanooga. Dispatchers working from this room handle calls from all the city’s services such as the fire, EMS and police departments.

 

Nine roads off of Dayton Pike on the south end are on the list to be paved this year. The amount of $360,000 was budgeted to do those nine streets. Thursday night, the commissioners voted to proceed with those roads.

 

And the city has recently changed over to a new phone system which needed different phones from those that had been used. The old telephones were declared as surplus property and will be put up for sale. Items from the fire department were also declared as surplus, which will allow the sale or disposal of them.

 

City Manager Burt Johnson announced that the first Arbor Day in Soddy Daisy will be held Saturday at State Park/Pine Tree Park. The event is being organized by Jim Stewart, community volunteer with Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful. On Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., 16 trees will be planted. The city and Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful have both contributed money for the Arbor Day event.  Volunteers are needed for planting the trees.

 

Mayor Rick Nunley told the commissioners that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, (TWRA) has chosen Big Soddy Creek as a stream to stock with rainbow trout. Streams throughout the state were rated by the agency on a score of one to 10 and the stream in the city’s park was given close to the best rating. The mayor said that many trout streams in Tennessee are on private property and the state is trying to increase the trout population and availability for fishing. The stocking will take place on Thursday, March 10, and the TWRA is looking for volunteers to help with the process.

 

Commissioner Gene Shipley said that in the past month over $2 million in building permits were issued in the city. Commissioner Steve Everett said that the increase in building permits and quick sale of newly constructed homes is an indication to show that Soddy Daisy is a good place to live. He said that is a testament to what the city manager and staff do daily, and what the volunteers such as Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful do to enhance the city.


Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: McCallie Grad: God Is Getting Ready To Do Something Amazing!

Pat Robertson, who once graduated from McCallie School, is notably described as “an American media mogul, televangelist, political commentator, former Republican presidential candidate, and former Southern Baptist minister.” The son of a Virginia Senator, Pat attended boarding school on Chattanooga’s Missionary Ridge during the World War II years (1940-1946) and today, at age ... (click for more)

Sports

It Hurts" - Mocs Women Lose OT Heartbreaker - Furman Wins SoCon Tournament Opener

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Abbey Cornelius could barely move, and anytime the game was momentarily stopped, the Mocs’ center was stationary in an attempt to conserve energy. But when the game was in motion, Cornelius did everything short of putting her teammates on her shoulders as she blocked shots, ripped down boards, quarterbacked the offense from the high post, and made shots like a ... (click for more)

UTC's Strange Prepares For NFL Scouting Combine

Chattanooga Mocs offensive lineman Cole Strange has his next audition this weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's made the trek to Indianapolis, trained and prepared for what's to come. The two biggest opportunities for senior collegiate football student-athletes to make their case for the NFL are the Reese's Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine. He's looking to go two-for-two. ... (click for more)


