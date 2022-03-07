Police Blotter: Group Of Drunk People Rip Out Street Sign; Police Investigate Suspicious Crash

A woman called police and said a group of possibly drunk individuals ripped a street sign out of the ground. She said this happened near East 10th Street and Georgia Avenue. When police arrived the street sign for East 10th Street and Columbia Street was lying on the sidewalk. The officer drove the area in an attempt to locate a group of intoxicated individuals but did not find them. The officer had dispatch notify Public Works of the damaged sign so it could be fixed. With no suspect information, no warrants will be sought out at this time.

* * *

An employee of Circle K at 902 Dallas Road told police a woman had come into the store and started yelling and cussing because she had previously been told to not come back by staff. This female has been called on at this location for a number of disorders. However, police have not been able to locate or make contact with her to trespass her. The female was once again not on scene and the officer was unable to locate her.

* * *

A person at Ramp Church Chattanooga at 3975 Brainerd Road told police there was a man on their property they wanted to leave. The man told police his house burned down in Georgia and he was living in his vehicle and working at a temp agency in town. The officer told the man the property owner wanted him to leave their property. He was willing but his vehicle would not start. Police were able to jump start his vehicle and he left the property.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police he was rear-ended by a red sedan on the road between Regions Bank and Lowes. He said he did not wish to make a crash report.

* * *

A man on Pineville Road told police he believes his ex-girlfriend had stolen a Roku TV and a stuffed buck head from his home. He believes it was her because he claims she is the only one whoever comes to his home. The victim said he didn't want to press charges, just get his items back. The ex-girlfriend is known to stay frequently at this residence so has regular access to the property. At this time the ex-girlfriend wasn't observed at her residence. Police will continue to investigate.

* * *

A man on East Main Street told police he was returning to his main office after work when he observed a white Chevy Trailblazer with a mis-matched rear hatchback attempting to leave the area. He explained that he was able to observe this vehicle had stolen approximately half a pallet of shingles from his property which was valued at approximately $500. At this time there is no tag information on the particular vehicle. Police were also unable to make out distinguishing characteristics of the suspects due to clothing choice and camera position.

* * *

A man told police his 2001 Ford F350 work truck was stolen from the parking lot of KO Storage at 4494 Pinnacle Lane. He described the truck as a dually, flatbed work truck with the text "Greentip Landscaping" on the driver and passenger doors. The man still had the keys to the vehicle and said he keeps the keys locked in a storage unit that was not tampered with. The property is surrounded by a fence with a mechanical gate being the only entry point. At this time, it is unknown how a suspect entered the property, but there are surveillance cameras throughout the lot. A bolo was created for the vehicle and it was entered into NCIC.

* * *

Dispatch received reports from staff at Quality Suites at 4833 Hixson Pike of a white female on the second floor lingering around, acting strangely. Upon arrival, police spoke with and identified the woman. She was staying with a friend in room #212 but they were involved in a disagreement and the friend kicked her out. Per the request of the motel staff, the female left the scene without incident.

* * *

A man on South Kelley Street told police someone came on site and stole two pallets of blue board decking. He said the pallets are still there and it would have taken two or three hours to load it all. He said whoever stole the materials had to have a large truck or a large trailer to carry the materials off. Police requested a watch list created again giving the times that the site will be unattended.

* * *

After receiving a report of people staying on property in tents near the intersection of Ashland Terrace and Highland Road, an officer spoke with a man there. The man is homeless and had a tent set up on what was determined to be city property. He wasn't causing any disturbance to the public and was maintaining upkeep to the site. Due to this and having no directive to remove the man, he was not instructed to leave.

* * *

An employee with L&W Supply at 4275 Shallowford Road told police a black male in a Penske box truck, came into the business and wanted $1,500 in insulation. The man used the card machine and punched in the card number. The employee reported that shortly after the purchase was rung up, she received a phone call from a man. The employee told police that the man told her he has never ordered anything from the L&W Supply in Chattanooga. The employee said the man asked what his American Express card was being used for and she told him they had not processed an American Express. The employee asked the man for the amount of the charge and he told her $1,500. She said that matched the amount the suspect attempted to charge. The employee went outside and asked the suspect to see his credit card again which he gave her. She told the suspect it was a stolen credit card and the suspect called someone. The employee said she went back inside to speak with the man on the phone and the suspect left the scene. The fake credit card was a generic card with the name Dominique Johnson on it. No merchandise was charged nor received by the suspect.

* * *

Police responded to a crash at I-24 eastbound and South Terrace Road. The officer spoke with a representative from Expressway Towing, who said they were called by a man in reference to towing his vehicle that hydroplaned off the interstate into a ditch. Upon surveying the area, the officer was able to determine that it had been raining hard all day and still was. The car was allegedly driven by the man. He was traveling east on I-24 and for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a light pole, then a traffic "Yield" sign, then continued into a ditch towards South Terrace Road. The car then struck a fence and came to a rest atop the fence in a ditch. The officer was told of a phone number from the caller that they were at Memorial Hospital. The officer checked with all the local hospitals and did not find a man by the driver’s name at any hospital. The tag on the vehicle does not belong to the car. This case is still under investigation at this time.