 Monday, March 7, 2022 64.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Rep. Robin Smith Charged With Wire Fraud; Resigns From House District 26 Seat

Monday, March 7, 2022

Rep. Robin Smith of Hixson has been charged with one count of federal wire fraud in connection with a conspiracy involving former House Speaker Glen Casada.

She is stepping down from her House District 26 seat.

The felony charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The nine-page criminal information refers to Casada as Individual 1 and his former aide Cade Cothren as Individual 2.

Rep. Smith is a former chairman of the the Hamilton County Republican Party and the Tennessee Republican Party.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren. The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents.

Rep. Smith told legislators that Matthew Phoenix was an experienced political consultant.

The fact that Cothren was actually running the company was concealed.

Cothren set up the company in New Mexico and had correspondence sent to the New Mexico address forwarded to his home in Nashville.

The information says Reps. Smith and Casada received kickbacks from Cothren for using their influence to get Phoenix Consulting approved as an official House vendor. 

A fake email account was set up for Matthew Phoenix.

Cothren sent a W9 form to the House Speaker's Office that he signed Matthew Phoenix.

Rep. Smith told Cothren in an email there was an upcoming situation with legislators that he "may have to assume the identity of Matthew again." 

Cothren replied, "Matthew reporting for duty!"

Rep. Smith asked House officials why there seemed to be a problem with processing charges from Phoenix Solutions. She said she used Phoenix Solutions because of the quality of its work.

In an email on April 2, 2020, Cothren told Casada and Smith the amounts they had earned from the venture and said "checks would be cut." The Smith share was $4,143.64.

The information says Rep. Smith falsely told House colleagues that she did not make any money from Phoenix Solutions.

In fact, she got two checks from Phoenix Solutions for over $12,000 each in December 2020.

Hamilton County Republican Party officials said, "Today, we learned of the news about State Representative Robin Smith from the Tennessee Legislature.  While the details are still unfolding, we are confident that residents of District 26 are in safe hands moving forward.

"Robin has a long history with the Republican Party in Tennessee and has contributed to preserving our majority. We wish Robin and her family all the best. 

"We will continue talking about the issues District 26 citizens are facing like keeping CRT out of our schools and giving our citizens the best opportunity to provide for their families a better financial future."

Click here for the criminal information.


March 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Group Of Drunk People Rip Out Street Sign; Police Investigate Suspicious Crash

March 7, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 7, 2022

Comptroller Says Bradley County Commissioner Had Conflict Of Interest On County Job; Erica Davis Disagrees


A woman called police and said a group of possibly drunk individuals ripped a street sign out of the ground. She said this happened near East 10th Street and Georgia Avenue. When police arrived ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

An audit from the state Comptroller's Office says a Bradley County commissioner had a conflict of interest on a county job. The audit said a company owned by Commissioner Erica Davis got a subcontract ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Group Of Drunk People Rip Out Street Sign; Police Investigate Suspicious Crash

A woman called police and said a group of possibly drunk individuals ripped a street sign out of the ground. She said this happened near East 10th Street and Georgia Avenue. When police arrived the street sign for East 10th Street and Columbia Street was lying on the sidewalk. The officer drove the area in an attempt to locate a group of intoxicated individuals but did not find ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Sen. Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The People Are Angry

The story reads, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. is considering a ban on Russian oil imports in coordination with European and NATO allies amid bipartisan calls for a full embargo while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Speaking from the former Soviet republic of Moldova on CNN's "State of the Union," Blinken said the administration was ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Advances To SoCon Championship Game

When Silvio De Sousa dunks, the crowd roars, the floor shakes, the rim rattles, and UTC’s tally goes up by two. That’s what most people notice about the super-senior center who rules the skies as a rim-runner. But aside from the occasional highlight block, De Sousa’s abilities as a stopper go unnoticed by many. Against Wofford, he was the anchor of a defense that rocked and rolled ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Thoughts On Vols Busy Weekend

Some thoughts about a busy weekend of Tennessee athletics: Long week, long day: When Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler entered Saturday’s basketball game against Arkansas, he acknowledged the fans. The corresponding ovation from the sellout crowd of 21,678 for the 5-foot-9 freshman guard was louder than usual. The exchange reflected the past week for both Zeigler and the fan base. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors