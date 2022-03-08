 Tuesday, March 8, 2022 47.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Robin Smith Pleads Guilty To Federal Felony; Agrees To Cooperate With Prosecutors; Sentencing Set Oct. 17

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Robin Smith, former state Republican chairman, Congressional candidate and state representative, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to a federal felony.

She appeared in Nashville before Judge Eli Richardson and admitted guilt to the charge of honest services wire fraud.

In the plea agreement, she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Ms. Smith was involved in a bogus company with individuals identified as disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren. Charges have not been filed against Casada or Cothren.

The Smith plea agreement indicates that the government will make a recommendation on her sentencing based on her cooperation.

The sentencing was set off until Oct. 17. She faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The plea papers indicate that she will face some sort of fine, which will be largely dependent on the government's recommendation.

Afterward, she issued this statement, "Earlier today, I entered into a plea agreement with the federal government. I have pled guilty to one count of honest services fraud. Once the Department of Justice informed me of the nature of my activities, I took full responsibility for my actions, culminating in my guilty plea. There are no excuses. I intend to cooperate fully as a witness with the federal government and do whatever I can to assist the government in this regard.

"I have resigned as Representative of the Tennessee House. I did so out of respect for the honor of Tennesseans, my commitment to public service over the last several decades, and of course, my Christian faith. I believe in forgiveness and I hope to earn yours over time..

 

"Serving is an honor. Rather than continuing to serve in the General Assembly, I intend to remain active in my community and my church. While this has been a difficult time in my life, I remain convinced that something positive will come out of it.

 

"As you can imagine, I am not able to provide any additional comment at this time. If you have any questions or need any additional information, I would refer you to the plea agreement, which speaks for itself."

 


March 9, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 8, 2022

PHOTOS: Moc Fans Delirious After 'The Shot' Goes In

March 8, 2022

Dayton To Spend Close To $300,000 For Police Cameras


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MARY D 1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

(click for more)

The city of Dayton has approved purchasing in car cameras, body cams and tasers for 18 of their officers. Council members got into a heated discussion on going ahead with the purchase or putting ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MARY D 1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BALES, AUTUMN M HAMILTON INN HOTEL ROSSVILLE BLVD RM#32 ROSSVILLE, 37407 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Moc Fans Delirious After 'The Shot' Goes In

(click for more)

Opinion

Senator Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend Robin Smith

Several days before my friend Robin Smith just “took a great fall,” I came across an article written by Jeff Minick that had a profound effect on me. As one who has ended up face down in the mud on several notable occasions, it was my friends who helped me up from the muck and the mire. Right now, my friend Robin needs to know what she did as a respected state legislator was criminally ... (click for more)

Sports

Burrows Out As UTC Women's Basketball Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a change in leadership with the Mocs women’s basketball program today. Katie Burrows is stepping down as head coach after four seasons at her alma mater. “I would like to thank Coach Burrows and her staff for their hard work and dedication to our women’s basketball program,” ... (click for more)

Vols To Get Either South Carolina Or Mississippi State In SEC Tournament Opener On Friday

The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team is set to begin postseason action Friday in Tampa, Florida, taking on either South Carolina or Mississippi State at 6 p.m. ET in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. No. 7 seed South Carolina faces No. 10 seed Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The winner takes on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday. Fans can ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors