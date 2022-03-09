Teens Charged In Case Involving Stolen Car, 2 Guns

Two teens have been charged after police said they found a stolen car on the parking lot of the Sleep Inn on Shallowford Village Drive, then located two guns in a room where the teens had gone after getting out of the car.

Covonto Demond Upshaw, 18, of 1515 E. 47th St., and Brandon L. Coates, 19, of 4018 Kirkland Ave., are charged with aggravated kidnapping, theft of property, tampering with evidence, three gun charges, and interfering with 911.

Police said they learned by watching video that the occupants had gone into room 116 and had not come out.

Police forced their way into the room and found seven people inside, including several juveniles.

Officers found one gun in a trash can in the bathroom and the second gun under the trash can. The key fob to the stolen car was found on a wall lamp.

A woman said she had called Upshaw to bring her marijuana. She said that got flushed down the toilet after police arrived.

Police took three juveniles to the Juvenile Detention Center, including one who gave them a false name.