Teens Charged In Case Involving Stolen Car, 2 Guns

Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Covonto Demond Upshaw
Covonto Demond Upshaw

Two teens have been charged after police said they found a stolen car on the parking lot of the Sleep Inn on Shallowford Village Drive, then located two guns in a room where the teens had gone after getting out of the car.

Covonto Demond Upshaw, 18, of 1515 E. 47th St., and Brandon L. Coates, 19, of 4018 Kirkland Ave., are charged with aggravated kidnapping, theft of property, tampering with evidence, three gun charges, and interfering with 911.

Police said they learned by watching video that the occupants had gone into room 116 and had not come out.

Police forced their way into the room and found seven people inside, including several juveniles.

Officers found one gun in a trash can in the bathroom and the second gun under the trash can. The key fob to the stolen car was found on a wall lamp. 

A woman said she had called Upshaw to bring her marijuana. She said that got flushed down the toilet after police arrived.

Police took three juveniles to the Juvenile Detention Center, including one who gave them a false name.

 

Brandon L. Coates
Brandon L. Coates

Private C&D Landfill At Birchwood Seeks To Expand

A private landfill at Birchwood that opened over a year ago is seeking to expand. Bill Lind, president of Birchwood III, LLC, said a public meeting on the project will be held on March 17 at 6 p.m. and the Highway 58 Fire Training Center on Snowhill Road. Mr. Lind said there have been no issues or complaints since the landfill opened. He said the new section will likewise ... (click for more)

Tennessee Averages 33 COVID Deaths And 973 Cases Per Day From Feb. 27-March 5

The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 2,013,116 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 973 cases per day from Feb. 27-March 5, down from 1,666 cases per day the previous week. There have been 24,712 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 33 per day from Feb. 27-March ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend Robin Smith

Several days before my friend Robin Smith just “took a great fall,” I came across an article written by Jeff Minick that had a profound effect on me. As one who has ended up face down in the mud on several notable occasions, it was my friends who helped me up from the muck and the mire. Right now, my friend Robin needs to know what she did as a respected state legislator was criminally ... (click for more)

Sports

Burrows Out As UTC Women's Basketball Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a change in leadership with the Mocs women’s basketball program today. Katie Burrows is stepping down as head coach after four seasons at her alma mater. “I would like to thank Coach Burrows and her staff for their hard work and dedication to our women’s basketball program,” ... (click for more)

Vols To Get Either South Carolina Or Mississippi State In SEC Tournament Opener On Friday

The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team is set to begin postseason action Friday in Tampa, Florida, taking on either South Carolina or Mississippi State at 6 p.m. ET in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. No. 7 seed South Carolina faces No. 10 seed Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The winner takes on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday. Fans can ... (click for more)


