Private C&D Landfill At Birchwood Seeks To Expand

A private landfill at Birchwood that opened over a year ago is seeking to expand.

Bill Lind, president of Birchwood III, LLC, said a public meeting on the project will be held on March 17 at 6 p.m. and the Highway 58 Fire Training Center on Snowhill Road.

Mr. Lind said there have been no issues or complaints since the landfill opened.

He said the new section will likewise be for construction and debris items, not household waste.

The same roads and entrance will be used.

He said it takes about two years to go through the permitting process so the group is starting now.

He said an existing buffer of trees and vegetation will stay in place.