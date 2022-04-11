Lookout Mountain, Tn., To Keep Record Of No Contested Elections; Solution Worked Out Between 2 Judge Candidates

 Monday, April 11, 2022 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Lookout Mountain, Tn., will keep its spotless record of not having contested political contests. Both current Judge Flossie Weill and Attorney Stevie Phillips Persinger had qualified for city judge. However, a solution has been worked out.

 

They issued a statement that says neither "had any intention of running in a contested election. The confusion arose because of the truncated eight-year term that followed the passing of The Honorable John Higgason in 2016.

 

"Judge Weill’s plan had always been to leave the bench when her current term expired. She and a number of other elected officials believed that the eight-year term would end eight years following her 2016 municipal election. It was not until the final hour that everyone involved realized that, in fact, the 2016 election served essentially for Weill to serve out Judge Higgason’s original term that had begun in 2014. The Lookout Mountain Town Commission had previously appointed Judge Weill in the interim.

 

Judge Weill said, “Once we both confirmed that this judgeship would be on this year’s ballot with other countywide municipal judgeships, we didn’t have time to talk before the qualifying deadline was upon us. We finally got together after each submitting our names to brainstorm about how we could move forward together while keeping the focus on the real work to be done rather than the campaign trail.”

 

Attorney Persinger said she never intended to campaign against Judge Weill for the judgeship. “There are few attorneys as respected in our community as Flossie Weill,” said attorney Persinger, “and she is a tremendous asset to the Town of Lookout Mountain.” 

 

The respect is mutual, as Judge Weill said that “without question, Stevie has all the experience and the necessary demeanor to serve with distinction as our Town Judge.” Recognizing that her term is ending, Judge Weill has announced, “I am delighted to give my whole-hearted support to Stevie Phillips Persinger as the Town’s next judge.”

 

Judge Weill has withdrawn her petition and invited attorney Persinger to shadow her on the bench until the end of Judge Weill’s term in August. “Few judges get an opportunity to learn from their predecessors. I look forward to spending this time with her.  And, thanks to her, I’ll be prepared to hit the ground running should I be elected in August,” said attorney Persinger.

 

Judge Weill emphasized that she appreciates the honor to serve her elected term as Judge alongside a dedicated staff. She said she is grateful for the opportunity to interact with citizens, law enforcement, and attorneys who have come before the Court.

 


