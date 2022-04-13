Police Blotter: Lady Asks Thief To "Please Return Her Phone"; Barefoot Woman Doesn't Know How To Get Home

A woman told police she left her phone on the counter of Kanku’s at 1910 Market St. by accident the day before and realized it a few minutes later when she left. By the time she got back to there store 10 minutes later it was gone. She immediately tried to call the phone and someone answered it and she told them, "Please return the phone" but they hung up. When she tried to call it again later, she found out they had turned it off.

* * *

While on patrol an officer saw two suspicious vehicles parked in the bays of the abandoned car wash at 737 Ashland Terrace. This location is usually blocked off to the public with a chain. One section of chain was down. Both vehicles were locked and secured and were covered with a layer of dust/pollen, consistent with having been sitting there for several days. The officer checked the first vehicle, a gray Ford Edge, against police records and the information came back not stolen. The Ford showed expired registration but was properly displayed on the vehicle. The officer also checked the gray Acura TL with police records and the information came back not stolen. The Acura showed current registration in records but had the year sticker rubbed off of the tag. The officer didn’t find keys with either vehicle.

* * *

Upon routine patrol, an officer noticed a yellow Ford Edge parked in the Fast Stop parking lot at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. after hours. The vehicle was unoccupied with the doors unlocked. Upon further inspection the officer observed an open container of alcohol in the center console and another unopened can in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The officer also noted while running the tag that the plates were expired and the vehicle had unconfirmed insurance.

* * *

Police were called to the John A. Patten Recreation Center at 3202 Kellys Ferry Road where a man was lying under a picnic table. Police spoke with the man, who was homeless, and asked if he needed any assistance, but he refused all offers to seek help or medical treatment. He was asked to gather up his belongings and move on per request of the Recreation Center, which he did.

* * *

Police were called to American Freight Furniture at 5450 Highway 153 where a woman was sleeping in front of the store. She had been trespassed in the past by the property manager. The officer asked the woman for her information and she refused to give it, only saying that someone else (with her name) had dropped her off. The officer told the woman she was trespassing and she needed to leave the area immediately.

* * *

An officer went to Sunrise Lane to conduct a wellness check on a man. The man’s grandmother had requested the check and said to dispatch she feared for his safety and that his mother was suicidal. Upon arrival the officer met with the man and his mother. The man was happy and healthy and well. The mother was frustrated with the grandmother, however, she was cooperative and the officer saw no evidence that she presented any hazard to her son or herself. The mother said any claim of her being suicidal was patently false.

* * *

Police received a call about two people who may have stolen the caller’s bike from Market Street. Police spoke with a man and woman who were walking with three bikes. The caller said they stole a Univega. The two were in possession of a Diamondback, Next, and Schwinn, which did not match the caller’s bike.

* * *

The manager of America’s Best Inn at 103 Patten Chapel Road told police he and the owner had informed the tenants in room 116 they had to leave since they were violating their contract. The officer spoke with the tenant in room 116, who said she would need time to move out all her belongings. The manager said he had told her she needed to move out two weeks ago. The officer spoke to both the manager and the tenant and agreed she would be moved out by the next day. Both agreed.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Walgreen’s at 5478 Highway 153 where a woman was irate and uncooperative but complied with leaving the business. Police escorted her off the property at the request of Walgreen's employees.

* * *

A clerk at Speedway at 1330 East 3rd St. said there was a man causing a disorder. He told police he was upset because he believed he put his phone down while paying and it is now gone. The clerk does not remember the man putting a phone down while paying. He seemed very uncertain if he did put it down or not. The clerk would review camera footage when the day shift manager arrives in the morning. He left the area on foot without incident.

* * *

Police received a call from a woman on St. Elmo Avenue who said a homeless woman was throwing rocks at the window. Police arrived on scene and were unable to locate the homeless woman. The caller said she wanted the woman trespassed from the property. Police drove through the area and were unable to find the woman.

* * *

A woman was found walking barefoot on the Riverwalk in mid-40 degree weather. She said her friends had left her while at a nearby concert and she did not know where she was or how to get home. The officer transported the woman to her residence.