Sabrena Smedley Calls For Long-Term Capital Plan

Hamilton County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley on Tuesday released her policy platform for her County Mayor campaign.

She said, “Hamilton County has been playing catch up when it comes to managing our infrastructure, facilities, and equipment due to decades of deferred maintenance, especially in our schools. This is why the cornerstone initiative of my platform is a comprehensive capital asset study.

“The result will be the starting point for a long-term capital planning process to better prioritize needed improvements. That will help us ensure we can properly invest in maintenance going forward and plan ahead how we are going to pay for future needs without taking on massive debt. Our roads, water systems, schools (which were recently assessed), technology, and other infrastructure are the physical foundation for providing services to the people of Hamilton County, and it’s critical we manage all of it effectively.

“If we can plan farther ahead, we can prepare to pay more with cash instead of credit, and that will save Hamilton County taxpayers millions of dollars in the decades to come. That’s money that will stay right here in our communities instead of going to big Wall Street banks.

“Getting our infrastructure right is the key to balanced, responsible growth. I’m running to make sure we do.”

Ms. Smedley’s “Ready For the Job” policy platform includes:

EFFICIENCY STUDY & CAPITAL PLAN

“Planning is bringing the future into the present so that you can do something about it now.” -Alan Lakein

Fundamentally, the mayor’s role is about leadership and stewardship. That starts with investing our tax dollars wisely by thinking long-term about how we pay for things.

In order to operate an effective and efficient government which provides the services and infrastructure citizens deserve, it is imperative that its leaders fully understand what the county’s needs are from Soddy Daisy to Apison, where things are operating smoothly, and where there may be gaps that need to be addressed. This applies not only to government processes, but especially to capital needs like schools, public safety equipment, roads, and water.

If elected Mayor, Ms. Smedley will propose a comprehensive efficiency study for governmental processes. She will also commission a facilities and infrastructure study which will serve as the starting point for a long-range capital plan that addresses decades of deferred maintenance and prepares for responsible growth. By assessing where the county is and where we want to go, we can make consistent and strategic investments in those things that will make Hamilton County a great place to live, work, and call home for generations to come.

It is what Tennessee does at the state level. The state pays as it goes with cash instead of credit, and it saves taxpayers millions in interest payments. Hamilton County can do the same thing by planning for future needs, investing in appropriate maintenance, and preparing for balanced, responsible growth.

EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION

One of the most important things the county does is educate our children. From early childhood to workforce development, it’s critical we’re supporting our students and preparing them for the future. If elected Mayor, Ms. Smedley will work with our school board and superintendent, to:

Develop partnerships in the community among non-profits and others that will improve early childhood literacy and development. Research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation demonstrates that a student who is not reading proficiently by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school by age 19 than a child who is reading proficiently by third grade.

Create a Workforce Task Force, expand Future Ready Institutes, and add vocational trade schools to ensure our businesses have the talent they need to be successful.

Promote more parental involvement in our schools. A growing body of research shows that positive parental involvement improves not only student behavior and attendance but also positively affects student achievement.

Engage community leaders to provide better interventions for at-risk youth. We must keep our kids in school and provide opportunities and alternatives to crime, gangs, and drugs. We must have safe schools and secure recreational facilities where our youth can engage in wholesome activities.

Propose consistent, dedicated funding for capital investment. After decades of deferred maintenance, our schools now face over $1.4 billion in facility needs. That’s why it’s so critical that we develop a comprehensive, long-term capital plan to anticipate and affordably fund future needs. That plan should include ongoing investments in maintenance so taxpayers can get the most out of our facilities.

PUBLIC SAFETY

If our communities aren’t safe, we can’t be successful as a county. Ms. Smedley knows from firsthand experience what it’s like to have a business broken into and robbed. That is why it is imperative that the county cracks down on crime, especially gangs. That starts with supporting local law enforcement and first responders. They must have the tools they need to succeed, and they must feel valued and supported. We must also educate and provide opportunities and alternatives to our youth, which I address in my proposals for education.