Grand Jury True Bills

313323 1 ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE STOP SIGN VIOLATION 04/13/2022 313323 2 ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 04/13/2022 313323 3 ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 04/13/2022 313323 4 ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE EVADING ARREST 04/13/2022 313324 1 BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313324 2 BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL EVADING ARREST 04/13/2022 313324 3 BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL RESISTING ARREST 04/13/2022 313325 1 BAKER, CHARLES RAPE 04/13/2022 313326 1 BAKER, JOHNNY LEE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 04/13/2022 313326 2 BAKER, JOHNNY LEE TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 04/13/2022 313326 3 BAKER, JOHNNY LEE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/13/2022 313327 1 COCHRAN, THOMAS BRIAN TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT 04/13/2022 313327 2 COCHRAN, THOMAS BRIAN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/13/2022 313327 3 COCHRAN, THOMAS BRIAN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 04/13/2022 313328 1 CROWELL JR., JOHN MURDOCH OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY 04/13/2022 313328 2 CROWELL JR., JOHN MURDOCH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/13/2022 313329 1 DECOSIMO, CESSNA SHARP INDECENT EXPOSURE 04/13/2022 313330 1 DECOSIMO, CESSNA SHARP SEXUAL BATTERY 04/13/2022 313331 1 DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER 04/13/2022 313331 2 DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313331 3 DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR EMPLOY FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS OFFENSE 04/13/2022 313331 4 DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/13/2022 313332 1 DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR POSSESSION OF WEAPON DURING A NON DANGEROUS OFFENSE 04/13/2022 313332 2 DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT 04/13/2022 313332 3 DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT 04/13/2022 313333 1 EUBANKS, JAMES M HARASSMENT 04/13/2022 313334 1 GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313334 2 GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313334 3 GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313334 4 GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/13/2022 313336 1 HIXSON, STACEY LEE CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION 04/13/2022 313336 2 HIXSON, STACEY LEE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313336 3 HIXSON, STACEY LEE COERCION OF WITNESS 04/13/2022 313336 4 HIXSON, STACEY LEE HARASSMENT 04/13/2022 313335 1 GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION 04/13/2022 313335 2 GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313335 3 GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER COERCION OF WITNESS 04/13/2022 313335 4 GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER HARASSMENT 04/13/2022 313337 1 GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER AGGRAVATED STALKING 04/13/2022 313337 2 GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 04/13/2022 313338 1 GETTMANN, JACOB STALKING 04/13/2022 313338 2 GETTMANN, JACOB HARASSMENT 04/13/2022 313339 1 HAMLIN, RICKY ALLEN TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 04/13/2022 313339 2 HAMLIN, RICKY ALLEN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/13/2022 313340 1 JOINER, GREGORY LEBRON TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT 04/13/2022 313341 1 JONES, GAMEEL LABRON THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/13/2022 313341 2 JONES, GAMEEL LABRON POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 04/13/2022 313341 3 JONES, GAMEEL LABRON POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 04/13/2022 313341 4 JONES, GAMEEL LABRON POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/13/2022 313341 5 JONES, GAMEEL LABRON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 04/13/2022 313342 1 MARLER, JESSE BRANDON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313342 2 MARLER, JESSE BRANDON RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/13/2022 313342 3 MARLER, JESSE BRANDON EVADING ARREST 04/13/2022 313342 4 MARLER, JESSE BRANDON POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN 04/13/2022 313343 1 MCKELDIN, DAKIERRA ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313344 1 MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/13/2022 313344 2 MOORE, BRADLEY SCOTT EVADING ARREST 04/13/2022 313345 1 ROCKHOLT, QUARTNEY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/13/2022 313346 1 SMITH, AMBER FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD 04/13/2022 313346 2 SMITH, AMBER THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/13/2022 313347 1 SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 04/13/2022 313347 2 SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/13/2022 313347 3 SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 04/13/2022 313348 1 STEVENTON, MEGAN G FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY 04/13/2022 313348 2 STEVENTON, MEGAN G DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 04/13/2022 313348 3 STEVENTON, MEGAN G DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/13/2022 313349 1 STEWART 3RD, JEROME TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT 04/13/2022 313350 1 STORCK, HANNAH ELIZABETH POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/13/2022 313350 2 STORCK, HANNAH ELIZABETH LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT 04/13/2022 313350 3 STORCK, HANNAH ELIZABETH FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY 04/13/2022 313350 4 STORCK, HANNAH ELIZABETH DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 04/13/2022 313350 5 STORCK, HANNAH ELIZABETH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/13/2022 313351 1 VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 04/13/2022 313351 2 VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/13/2022 313352 1 WATSON, NATHANIEL CAR JACKING 04/13/2022 313352 2 WATSON, NATHANIEL POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 04/13/2022 313352 3 WATSON, NATHANIEL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/13/2022 313352 4 WATSON, NATHANIEL EVADING ARREST 04/13/2022

Police Blotter: Lady Asks Thief To "Please Return Her Phone"; Barefoot Woman Doesn't Know How To Get Home

International Brotherhood Of Police Officers Says It Appreciates Fairbanks Despite Not Endorsing Any County Commission Candidates

Grand Jury True Bills

A woman told police she left her phone on the counter of Kanku’s at 1910 Market St. by accident the day before and realized it a few minutes later when she left. By the time she got back to there ... (click for more)

Officials of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673 said they are appreciative of County Commissioner Randy Fairbanks despite not endorsing any County Commission candidates. ... (click for more)