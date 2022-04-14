James Reed Gans Facing Deceptive Practices Charges

An Ooltewah man has been charged with deceptive practices after a woman told authorities she gave him thousands of dollars for work on her pool that was not performed.

James Reed Gans, 52, of 9500 Thornberry Dr., faced similar charges last year, but they are no longer showing on county records.

In this incident, a Horse Creek Drive resident said she hired Gans to do some work on her pool. She said he replaced a liner and she paid for that. The liner later developed a leak, which brought another charge.

She said he told her another liner was needed, so she paid him $5,741, but she said he never performed the work.

The woman said she tried multiple times to reach him, but was unable to.

She said she called Tri State Pools inquiring about James Gans. She said she spoke with his father, Bruce Gans, who said the son had not been employed there for about 5-6 years."because he has a drug problem and was known to swindle money from people by receiving money and not performing the work."