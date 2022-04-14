District Attorney General Neal Pinkston Receives Support From The Greater Chattanooga Realtors

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has received support from the Greater Chattanooga Realtors.

General Pinkston thanked them for their support and their contribution to his re-election campaign. On March 14, he participated in a candidate interview with the Greater Chattanooga Realtor RPAC trustees and was able to provide details of the work he has done in his first term as the District Attorney General as well as share his plans for his future term.

General Neal Pinkston said, “I understand the importance of the rights associated with private property and home ownership in Hamilton County.

I have and will continue to work to keep Hamilton County a safe community for all current and future residents.”