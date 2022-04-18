Sherry Paty Receives Endorsement From International Brotherhood Of Police Officers For City Court Judge

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #673, have given an endorsement for Sherry Paty for City Court judge.

The endorsement says:

"Judge Paty is a native of Chattanooga, who grew up in Hixson and attended Hixson High School. She was first elected to office in 2004 and had many officers testify in City Court over the past 18 years. Our Chattanooga law enforcement membership and other officers have had the opportunity to see firsthand the professional demeanor and temperament of Judge Paty.

"Judge Paty has attended just about every one of the Chattanooga Policy Academy graduations during her term in office. She also has sworn in almost every new CPD Officer that has joined the Chattanooga Police Department since 2004.

"With City Court being reduced to just one division, it is more important than ever to have a judge with experience, who understands the law and fairly adjudicates the ordinances of the city of Chattanooga."