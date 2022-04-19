Chattanooga Airport Drops Mask Requirement; Federal Judge Who Made Far-Reaching Decision Is Covenant College Graduate

The Chattanooga Airport will no longer be requiring wearing of masks after a ruling by a Florida judge, who was a graduate of Covenant College on Lookout Mountain.

Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, serving as a federal judge for the Middle District of Florida, struck down the Biden Administration's mask mandate for public transportation, which had recently been extended to May 3.

As a result, the administration said it will no longer seek to enforce the mask mandate that was designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials at the Chattanooga Airport said, '“In accordance with the federal ruling striking down the CDC mask mandate, the TSA will not continue to enforce the mandate at this time.

In addition, many airlines have also dropped the requirement.

"Therefore, the Chattanooga Airport will not require customers to wear a mask.”

Judge Mizelle ruled that federal officials had exceeded their authority in the mask mandate, had not gained public comment and did not adequately explain their decisions.

Kathryn Mizelle, at age 33, was the youngest person chosen by President Donald Trump for a lifetime judicial appointment.