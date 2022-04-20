 Wednesday, April 20, 2022 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Tuesday Night On Brainerd Road

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

A motorcyclist, 40, was killed in an accident on Tuesday night on Brainerd Road.

At approximately 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 5400 block of Brainerd Road.
 
A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling West in the 5400 block of Brainerd Road. A Honda was stopped in the center turn lane in the same area, facing East.
 
As the Harley negotiated the curve in the roadway he veered left into the center turn lane and struck the Honda in a head-on style collision.
 
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
 
No other injuries were reported on scene.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Repeat Beer Thief Steals 4 Cans Of Steel Reserve From Walgreens; Woman Makes Off With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry When Clerk Steps Away To Get Measurement

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/20/22

HCSO Reentry Program Officially Launches Work Release Program In Partnership With Southern Spear Ironworks For Silverdale Inmates


Opinion

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Between colorful Easter egg rolls and joyous church services, Tennessee families gathered around the table this past weekend to celebrate a time of renewal. As I reflected alongside my own family, I was inspired by the strong spirit of the Volunteer State. With my annual visits to all 95 counties well underway, I am joining local leaders with a renewed commitment to helping our ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine ... (click for more)

Sports

Tech Scores Early In 5-3 Win Over Chattanooga

The Tennessee Tech Lady Golden Eagles were a bit late arriving at Frost Stadium on Tuesday for their non-conference softball game with Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs, but once the first pitch was made, the ladies from Cookeville were ready to play. On the other hand, the Lady Mocs had all afternoon to get ready for action, but they weren’t ready when the game began. Chattanooga coach ... (click for more)

"The Biggest Game They've Ever Played" - Atlanta United Preview

A mystical wizard (I’m talking about Gandalf’s kind, not Bradley Beal or Deni Avdija’s) might struggle to conjure the amount of magic the Chattanooga Football Club will need to make it another round in the US Open Cup. Downing Memphis 901 a few weeks ago was a terrific accomplishment, but that USL team was a leaf in the wind compared to the full-blown storm CFC will face on Wednesday. ... (click for more)


