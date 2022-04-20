Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Tuesday Night On Brainerd Road

A motorcyclist, 40, was killed in an accident on Tuesday night on Brainerd Road.

At approximately 10 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 5400 block of Brainerd Road.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling West in the 5400 block of Brainerd Road. A Honda was stopped in the center turn lane in the same area, facing East.

As the Harley negotiated the curve in the roadway he veered left into the center turn lane and struck the Honda in a head-on style collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported on scene.