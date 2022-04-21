 Thursday, April 21, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Charlie Hunt Submits Letter Seeking Appointment To County Commission District 3

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Longtime Hamilton County Republican Party activist and businessman Charlie Hunt said he has submitted his letter seeking appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 County Commission seat.

The seat came open after District 3 Commissioner Greg Martin was named to the House District 26 seat vacated by Robin Smith after her federal arrest.

The post will be on the ballot in August.

Mr. Hunt said, " I am writing asking you to consider my candidacy for the vacant position of commissioner. I grew up in Hamilton County, and in 1955 my family moved into a house located at 518 Eli Rd in Hixson. I was married by my father-in-law, Whitt Aiken at Hixson First Baptist December 30th, 1972, and in 1976 my wife and I bought our first home in Middle Valley where we lived for 20 years.

"I have served many community boards such as WTCI, YMCA-YCAP, Pachyderm, and currently serve as a lifetime member on the CADAS board. In 2010, I was awarded the Thomas and Jean Geraghty Outstanding Volunteer Award by the Hamilton County Republican Party being recognized as the volunteer of the year.

"An entrepreneur at heart, I have learned that you can never be afraid to fail.

"Throughout my career, I have had to make payroll when other families have depended on me. I have battled through recovery and have led countless others down the same path to be productive members of our community. It would be the greatest honor of my life to serve humbly on this commission with the men and women who hold the district seats.

"I am the former President of the Montlake Property Owners Association, and I am presently the Chairman of the Board of the Bent Creek Golf Villas.

"I believe my professional and personal contacts I have made over my life will be able to be utilized by this commission to better serve Hamilton County and its citizens going forward.

"As of this December I will have been married to my wife Becky Hunt for 50 years.

"I stand before each of you commissioners with no reservation and ask for your support to appoint me to the District 3 Commission seat." 

 

 


April 21, 2022

CARTA Announces New Trip-Planning Custom Software And Encourages People To Continue Wearing Masks

April 21, 2022

Charlie Hunt Submits Letter Seeking Appointment To County Commission District 3

April 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Man's Car Stolen When He Leaves Key In Ignition And Goes Inside To Change Clothes; Woman Finds Her House Egged After Incident With Neighbor


CARTA announced earlier this week that the mask requirement on their buses is discontinued; after a court ruling. However, Executive Director Lisa Maragnano ttold the CARTA board on Thursday ... (click for more)

Longtime Hamilton County Republican Party activist and businessman Charlie Hunt said he has submitted his letter seeking appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 County Commission ... (click for more)

A man on Sherman Street told police that he briefly went inside his residence to change clothes, and when he returned his vehicle was gone. He said he left the keys in the ignition of the vehicle ... (click for more)



Breaking News

CARTA Announces New Trip-Planning Custom Software And Encourages People To Continue Wearing Masks

CARTA announced earlier this week that the mask requirement on their buses is discontinued; after a court ruling. However, Executive Director Lisa Maragnano ttold the CARTA board on Thursday that she strongly encourages people to continue to wear masks. CARTA also announced the start of a new software program. Lisa Suttles, the director of ADA & Mobility Management, ... (click for more)

Charlie Hunt Submits Letter Seeking Appointment To County Commission District 3

Longtime Hamilton County Republican Party activist and businessman Charlie Hunt said he has submitted his letter seeking appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 County Commission seat. The seat came open after District 3 Commissioner Greg Martin was named to the House District 26 seat vacated by Robin Smith after her federal arrest. The post will be on ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Young Man Should Be Rewarded, Not Punished

The young man working at the gas stationed who filmed the East Ridge police encounter should be rewarded, honored and invited as an honored guest to receive an award by some of these organizations that supposedly monitor civil and human rights violations. He certainly shouldn't have lost his job. The issue isn't about the victim's past history, mental health or allegedly being ... (click for more)

Political Campaign Hate Mail

As a life-long Chattanooga resident, and apparently naïve optimist who hopes for clean and courteous local political campaigns, I — and my mailbox— both feel extreme disappointment when we receive poster-board-sized hate mail constituting mercenary hit jobs on sincere candidates for political office. I am early voting today, and I will cast my vote according to my conscience, ... (click for more)

Sports

"Fight For The Badge" - CFC Dropped 6-0 By Atlanta United

In the top left corner of Kennesaw’s stadium, it sounded and looked like a Chattanooga FC home game. A whole block of the crowd was decked out in solid blue and filled the air with familiar (for Chattanoogans, at least) chants and cheers. One may have been forgiven for believing the match against Atlanta United was taking place in Finley Stadium if they had listened on the ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Loses 7-3 At 18th Ranked Auburn

The Chattanooga Mocs' softball team's three-run seventh inning wasn't enough to come back from the 18th-ranked Auburn Tigers' 7-0 lead on Wednesday evening in Auburn, Ala. The Tigers ended the threat in the seventh to secure the 7-3 win. Chattanooga dropped to 21-20 overall, while Auburn improved to 34-9. The Mocs return to Southern Conference action this weekend as the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors