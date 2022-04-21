Charlie Hunt Submits Letter Seeking Appointment To County Commission District 3

Longtime Hamilton County Republican Party activist and businessman Charlie Hunt said he has submitted his letter seeking appointment by the County Commission to the vacant District 3 County Commission seat.

The seat came open after District 3 Commissioner Greg Martin was named to the House District 26 seat vacated by Robin Smith after her federal arrest.

The post will be on the ballot in August.

Mr. Hunt said, " I am writing asking you to consider my candidacy for the vacant position of commissioner. I grew up in Hamilton County, and in 1955 my family moved into a house located at 518 Eli Rd in Hixson. I was married by my father-in-law, Whitt Aiken at Hixson First Baptist December 30th, 1972, and in 1976 my wife and I bought our first home in Middle Valley where we lived for 20 years.

"I have served many community boards such as WTCI, YMCA-YCAP, Pachyderm, and currently serve as a lifetime member on the CADAS board. In 2010, I was awarded the Thomas and Jean Geraghty Outstanding Volunteer Award by the Hamilton County Republican Party being recognized as the volunteer of the year.

"An entrepreneur at heart, I have learned that you can never be afraid to fail.

"Throughout my career, I have had to make payroll when other families have depended on me. I have battled through recovery and have led countless others down the same path to be productive members of our community. It would be the greatest honor of my life to serve humbly on this commission with the men and women who hold the district seats.

"I am the former President of the Montlake Property Owners Association, and I am presently the Chairman of the Board of the Bent Creek Golf Villas.

"I believe my professional and personal contacts I have made over my life will be able to be utilized by this commission to better serve Hamilton County and its citizens going forward.

"As of this December I will have been married to my wife Becky Hunt for 50 years.

"I stand before each of you commissioners with no reservation and ask for your support to appoint me to the District 3 Commission seat."