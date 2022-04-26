2 Inmates Stabbed At The County Jail; Another Inmate Reported Dead Of Drug Overdose At Silverdale

Two inmates being held at the county jail at Silverdale were stabbed by other inmates on Tuesday afternoon.

Also, an inmate at Silverdale is reported to have died of a drug overdose on Monday.

There have been a number of recent reports that illegal drugs are readily available at Silverdale, the county facility that was taken over by the Sheriff's Office from the private group that ran it for many years.

The Sheriff's Office said of the Tuesday incident, "Earlier this afternoon, two inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center were assaulted and received medical attention.



"Both inmates sustained what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries."

District Attorney Neal Pinkston said he is asking the Department of Justice to look into conditions at Silverdale.