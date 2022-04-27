VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/27/22

April 27, 2022
An officer responded to a bomb threat call at Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. A man reported that a female caller said there was a bomb in the building. The man said the business was not
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
An officer responded to a bomb threat call at Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. A man reported that a female caller said there was a bomb in the building. The man said the business was not treating the call as real. The number the call came from has been used to spoof other businesses in the past. The Aquarium also got a phone call from the phone number and also decided to
The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all.
This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld.
What’s this? Shootings are rampant in America’s biggest cities but according to District Attorney Neal Pinkston, citing Chattanooga Police Department facts, they are down 60 percent for the first four months of this year versus the same time last year. “That’s because a lot of people are working really hard to keep Hamilton County safe.”
It is also because Pinkston has the best
The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article.
The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth
Chattanooga State’s 26-game winning streak in baseball came to an end against Columbia State this weekend, which marred what had otherwise been a dreamlike week that saw coach Greg Dennis win his 1000 th game.
On Saturday, Columbia State took the Tigers down 8-3, a game headlined by Royal Hobson RBI double for the Chargers. Chatt State can take solace in winning the first