1 Person Injured In Duplex Fire Early Wednesday Morning

One person was injured and several residents were displaced in a duplex fire off Rossville Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Units responded to a reported residential fire at 4901 English Avenue at 6:21 a.m. That is near the corner of E. 49th Street and Rossville Boulevard. Engine 9 arrived and found heavy fire coming out of the front and side of the structure. Due to multiple reports of victims still inside the home, a second alarm was called to bring extra companies to the scene to assist in firefighting operations.

Immediately, a search of both units was conducted to look for possible victims as the next arriving companies started to attack the fire. Primary and secondary searches were done and no one was located. Fire officials learned that all parties were accounted for and that no one was trapped in the duplex.

One elderly woman sustained injuries in the fire. She was transported to the hospital with burns on her hands and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes. Crews then conducted a lengthy overhaul process to extinguish all of the flames, including fire trapped in the walls.

At least five people were displaced and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Several cats are deceased.

Engine 9, Quint 14, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 1, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Squad 20, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS and CPD responded. This fire occurred as the CFD underwent shift change. Firefighters ending their 24-hour shift (Blue Shift) were relieved by those beginning their 24-hour shift (Green Shift). This personnel change was handled seamlessly by all crews.

Tri-State Mutual Aid partners provided coverage at several of fire halls to answer other calls in the city as Chattanooga firefighters fought this fire.