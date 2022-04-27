Flash Fire At The Chattanooga VA Clinic Injures Employee

An employee at the Chattanooga VA Clinic was injured Wednesday in a flash fire inside the medical facility.

CFD companies responded to a reported commercial fire at 6401 Shallowford Road at 1:11 p.m. When they arrived at the clinic, staff members advised that there was a possible fire in the X-ray room.

Due to potential radiological exposure, additional companies were called to the scene, as well as Special Operations. Firefighters went inside to investigate and found that the fire had already been extinguished by VA personnel. CFD crews used radiological monitors to asses the condition of the room. After they confirmed that the area was safe, firefighters checked for extension and verified that the fire had not spread anywhere else. They learned that there was a flash fire in an oxygen tank storage area in the X-ray room.

One employee was injured with burns and transported to the hospital. The area was checked again and then companies were returned to service.

The cause of the flash fire is under investigation.

Quint 21, Quint 8, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Squad 13, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CPD and HCEMS responded.