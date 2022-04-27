 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Flash Fire At The Chattanooga VA Clinic Injures Employee

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

An employee at the Chattanooga VA Clinic was injured Wednesday in a flash fire inside the medical facility.

CFD companies responded to a reported commercial fire at 6401 Shallowford Road at 1:11 p.m. When they arrived at the clinic, staff members advised that there was a possible fire in the X-ray room.

Due to potential radiological exposure, additional companies were called to the scene, as well as Special Operations. Firefighters went inside to investigate and found that the fire had already been extinguished by VA personnel. CFD crews used radiological monitors to asses the condition of the room. After they confirmed that the area was safe, firefighters checked for extension and verified that the fire had not spread anywhere else. They learned that there was a flash fire in an oxygen tank storage area in the X-ray room.

One employee was injured with burns and transported to the hospital. The area was checked again and then companies were returned to service.

The cause of the flash fire is under investigation.

 Quint 21, Quint 8, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Squad 13, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CPD and HCEMS responded. 


April 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Bomb Threat At Choo Choo Is Fake; Woman Thinks Cars Are Tailing Her

April 27, 2022

Michael E. Moore Sought In Cleveland Shooting Of Joshua Snyder

April 27, 2022

Grand Jury True Bills


An officer responded to a bomb threat call at Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. A man reported that a female caller said there was a bomb in the building. The man said the business was not ... (click for more)

Michael E. Moore is being sought in the shooting of Joshua Snyder in Cleveland. On Tuesday, at 11:58 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Texaco at 2000 Dalton Pike SE after ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury True Bills: 313364 1 BROWN III, CHARLES EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022 313364 2 BROWN III, CHARLES EDWARD THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/20/2022 313365 1 BROWN, BREANNA ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Bomb Threat At Choo Choo Is Fake; Woman Thinks Cars Are Tailing Her

An officer responded to a bomb threat call at Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St. A man reported that a female caller said there was a bomb in the building. The man said the business was not treating the call as real. The number the call came from has been used to spoof other businesses in the past. The Aquarium also got a phone call from the phone number and also decided to ... (click for more)

Michael E. Moore Sought In Cleveland Shooting Of Joshua Snyder

Michael E. Moore is being sought in the shooting of Joshua Snyder in Cleveland. On Tuesday, at 11:58 p.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Texaco at 2000 Dalton Pike SE after receiving reports of a gunshot in the area. Information was given to officers about a brief altercation between two patrons that occurred inside of the gas service station. The victim, ... (click for more)

Opinion

City Council Redistricting Shows No Regard For Will Of The Citizens

The vote on redistricting is problematic. There were already concerns about openness and transparency. Even more disconcerting, there is some question if the residents of District 8 were even afforded the opportunity to have a public input session on redistricting at all. This was the standard that was announced by the Council, and it is the standard that should have been upheld. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: DA Neal Pinkston Offers Experience

What’s this? Shootings are rampant in America’s biggest cities but according to District Attorney Neal Pinkston, citing Chattanooga Police Department facts, they are down 60 percent for the first four months of this year versus the same time last year. “That’s because a lot of people are working really hard to keep Hamilton County safe.” It is also because Pinkston has the best ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Preview: Chattanooga Back Home For Series With Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts are back home for a six game series with their intra-state rivals, the Tennessee Smokies . The Lookouts are riding a three-game winning streak, which includes one of the wildest games in recent memory. A win so dumbfounding it's worth a short recap in what is a preview article. The Lookouts led the Mississippi Braves 10-1 after the top of the fourth ... (click for more)

Mocs Beach Volleyball Set To Play In OVC Championships

Chattanooga’s beach volleyball team concluded the regular season with a 16-12 overall record and went 5-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference to earn a three seed in this week’s OVC Championship. The Mocs will face No. 2 Austin Peay in the first round on Thursday, August 28 at 2:30 p.m. The Govs earned the No. 2 seed after a 6-2 mark in league action. At the top pair, Baylee ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors