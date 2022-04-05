Hazardous Weather Possible For The Chattanooga Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Chattanooga area

Strong gusty winds are expected across the mountains and foothills of the East Tennessee mountains through this evening (Tuesday). Southerly winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible. A wind advisory is in effect.

There is a threat of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Severe storms are becoming more likely across the entire area for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The main concern will be damaging winds with a squall line coming into the forecast area.

However, isolated tornadoes are possible, especially across the Plateau and southeast Tennessee.

Isolated hail of up to one inch size is also possible.

Cleveland City Schools officials said, "We are monitoring the potential for severe weather conditions on Wednesday. School will be on a regular schedule, but due to the threat of severe weather, Cleveland City Schools will cancel all after-school activities on Wednesday. Please be weather aware."