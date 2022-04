Bradley County Storm Shelters Opened Ahead Of Severe Weather On Wednesday

Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, the four designated Bradley County “Ready Room” Storm Shelters have been activated for Wednesday night and will be open beginning at 4 p.m. They will remain open until the threat passes.

Minnis Rd Fire Station 11

365 Minnis Rd

Cleveland, TN 37323

Dalton Pike Fire Station 12

2015 New St

Cleveland, TN 37323

Georgetown Rd Fire Station 13

5345 Georgetown Rd NW

Cleveland, TN 37312

Walker Valley High School

750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy

Cleveland, TN 37312

Take necessary precautions now for the threat of severe weather, have multiple ways to receive weather-related alerts, and have a place to safely shelter in case of a tornado.

To receive local alerts on your cel phone, text the words “join cbcema” to 30890.