 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 62.0°F   fog/mist patches fog   Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Breaking News


Bradley County Storm Shelters Opened Ahead Of Severe Weather On Wednesday

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, the four designated Bradley County “Ready Room” Storm Shelters have been activated for Wednesday night and will be open beginning at 4 p.m. They will remain open until the threat passes.

 

Minnis Rd Fire Station 11

365 Minnis Rd

Cleveland, TN 37323

 

Dalton Pike Fire Station 12

2015 New St

Cleveland, TN 37323

 

Georgetown Rd Fire Station 13

5345 Georgetown Rd NW

Cleveland, TN 37312

 

Walker Valley High School 

750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy

Cleveland, TN 37312

 

Take necessary precautions now for the threat of severe weather, have multiple ways to receive weather-related alerts, and have a place to safely shelter in case of a tornado.

 

To receive local alerts on your cel phone, text the words “join cbcema” to 30890.

 


April 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

April 6, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/6/22

April 6, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and nothing else. The only people outside were the woman and the officer. * * * A woman told police she has been leaving her car parked at Walgreens at 4810 Rossville Blvd. with a "For Sale" ... (click for more)

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/6/22

(click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Masters Begins

I am not among those who feverishly await Tiger Woods’ “game time” decision. He claims he wants to play but whatever; The Masters Golf Tournament will be just fine either way when it begins early tomorrow morning. In the years I was a sportswriter I covered 25 Masters, spending a week in Augusta every April, and while the names and the faces change, the tournament itself is as pure ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Malachi Smith To Enter NBA Draft

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball star point guard Malachi Smith will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility after announcing his intentions on Tuesday. Smith tests the NBA Draft waters for the second straight off-season after going through the workout and scout feedback process last year. He will leave Chattanooga as one of the most accomplished ... (click for more)

Mocs' Zalewska Wins Brickyard Collegiate

Weather could not dampen the spirits of Chattanooga Mocs junior Dorota Zalewska. She earned her second career win after impending weather caused the overnight cancellation of today’s final of the Brickyard Collegiate. It was a good Monday for Zalewska with rounds of 68 and 74 giving her a total of 2-under 142. That was one better than a trio of golfers at 1 under including ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors