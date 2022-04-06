 Wednesday, April 6, 2022 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Commission Is Ready For Applicants For District 3 Seat

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 - by Joseph Dycus

The Hamilton County Commission began the process of filling Greg Martin’s seat as District 3 commissioner. Mr. Martin was recently sworn in as a state representative for district 26 after former representative Robin Smith pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in federal court.

“We will ask individuals who reside within District 3 seeking consideration for this appointment submit a letter expressing their interest and willingness to the Commission Office room 401, at a time no later than noon on Friday, April 22,” Chairman Sabrena Smedley announced at the end of Wednesday’s County Commission meeting.

After the meeting, Commissioner Randy Fairbanks of District 1, said those interested do not need to have a specific education, and that the only requirements are that the person must reside in the district and be a registered voter.

“The more diversity and the more people from different walks of life that we have serving on the commission is good,” Commissioner Fairbanks said. “They can all apply.”

Commissioner Warren Mackey said a “proactive” person is someone he will be looking for when applicants begin to filter through.

“Without a doubt, I’ll be interested in a person whose priorities are job creation and fostering an environment where men and women can invest their money and businesses into Hamilton County," Commissioner Mackey said. "That’ll be my guy or woman. I’ll be looking for someone with a backbone. They’re going to have to be able to say more than just 'no' to everything we want to do.”  

Mr. Martin served on the Commission from 2016 until his appointment to the legislature in March. Before that, he served on the county’s school board from 2012 to 2016.

 


April 6, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Birds And Think Someone Is Whistling At Her; Drunk Man Can't Remember Where He Lives

A woman on Cloverdale Circle told police she believed someone was outside of her window and blowing bird calls to annoy her. While on the scene, police heard constant natural bird chirps and nothing else. The only people outside were the woman and the officer. * * * A woman told police she has been leaving her car parked at Walgreens at 4810 Rossville Blvd. with a "For Sale" ... (click for more)

Rep. Fleischmann Gives Opening Statement For U.S. Citizenship And Immigration Services Budget Request

Ranking Member Fleischmann’s Opening Statement for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services F.Y. 23 Budget Request The Homeland Security Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday held a hearing to review the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Fiscal Year 2023 budget request. The opening statement given by U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga, Spring Is In The Air

There are few things my wife and I love to do more than walk around Chattanooga. We are both graduates of UTC and have considered walking the streets of downtown one of our favorite activities for many years (We have simple hobbies). On a day this week, I was walking in the warm Spring sun and a thought occurred to me. The entire Chattanooga area is in a season of Spring. Not in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Masters Begins

I am not among those who feverishly await Tiger Woods’ “game time” decision. He claims he wants to play but whatever; The Masters Golf Tournament will be just fine either way when it begins early tomorrow morning. In the years I was a sportswriter I covered 25 Masters, spending a week in Augusta every April, and while the names and the faces change, the tournament itself is as pure ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Malachi Smith To Enter NBA Draft

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball star point guard Malachi Smith will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility after announcing his intentions on Tuesday. Smith tests the NBA Draft waters for the second straight off-season after going through the workout and scout feedback process last year. He will leave Chattanooga as one of the most accomplished ... (click for more)

Mocs' Zalewska Wins Brickyard Collegiate

Weather could not dampen the spirits of Chattanooga Mocs junior Dorota Zalewska. She earned her second career win after impending weather caused the overnight cancellation of today’s final of the Brickyard Collegiate. It was a good Monday for Zalewska with rounds of 68 and 74 giving her a total of 2-under 142. That was one better than a trio of golfers at 1 under including ... (click for more)


