County Commission Is Ready For Applicants For District 3 Seat

The Hamilton County Commission began the process of filling Greg Martin’s seat as District 3 commissioner. Mr. Martin was recently sworn in as a state representative for district 26 after former representative Robin Smith pled guilty to one count of wire fraud in federal court.

“We will ask individuals who reside within District 3 seeking consideration for this appointment submit a letter expressing their interest and willingness to the Commission Office room 401, at a time no later than noon on Friday, April 22,” Chairman Sabrena Smedley announced at the end of Wednesday’s County Commission meeting.

After the meeting, Commissioner Randy Fairbanks of District 1, said those interested do not need to have a specific education, and that the only requirements are that the person must reside in the district and be a registered voter.

“The more diversity and the more people from different walks of life that we have serving on the commission is good,” Commissioner Fairbanks said. “They can all apply.”

Commissioner Warren Mackey said a “proactive” person is someone he will be looking for when applicants begin to filter through.

“Without a doubt, I’ll be interested in a person whose priorities are job creation and fostering an environment where men and women can invest their money and businesses into Hamilton County," Commissioner Mackey said. "That’ll be my guy or woman. I’ll be looking for someone with a backbone. They’re going to have to be able to say more than just 'no' to everything we want to do.”

Mr. Martin served on the Commission from 2016 until his appointment to the legislature in March. Before that, he served on the county’s school board from 2012 to 2016.



