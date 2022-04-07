Police Blotter: Steak Thief Returns To Walmart; Officer Finds Purse On Market Street And Delivers It To Owner's Home

A loss prevention officer at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police a black male selected two packs of ribeye steaks, scanned one and placed both packages in the bag. This happened at about 8:30 a.m. The same man entered at 8:52 and once again left with an unpurchased steak. The Walmart employee said the man came back in at 10:52. He left the parking lot around 11:10 in a gray Nissan SUV.

Roughly one hour after police dropped off a man on Wilson Street, a woman called police saying he was harassing her. Police called the woman back and she said the man is calling her repeatedly and making unreasonable threats towards her. Police told the woman to not answer his phone calls or make contact with him. Police will continue routine patrol of the area and, if the man is found, police will speak with him.

Police were called to CSL Plasma at 2809 East 50th St. where an alarm was going off and found an open door. Police cleared the building and everything was secured. Dispatch couldn't reach a responsible party. An officer closed the door but wasn't able to secure it.

Police responded to a suspicious person call on Norcross Road and found a man dressed in black lying in a driveway. The man said he had walked to the store and was walking back to his house further down the road but was tired and cold. He said he didn’t need emergency medical care, and police gave him a ride back to his house.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Boynton Drive. The white Ford Focus had a VIN that came back not-on-file. Bystanders in the area said the car has been parked there for approximately eight months. It was parked legally and was out of the roadway. Police will continue to monitor the car and it will be towed if it continues to sit on the side of the road.

A woman on Wilson Street told police she had some Amazon packages stolen. They included a security box for $69, folding high chair for $60, and Nutri-Bullet for $60.

Police were called to Fresh Burger Grill at 6306 Hwy. 58 on an alarm call. Police spoke with staff inside the business and everything checked out fine.

A man on Plaza Circle told police his motorcycle had been stolen from his driveway. The bike is blue and silver with an extra large fuel tank with stickers on both side of the tank that say Blue Ribbon Cycles. The man said his neighbors had not seen anything or anyone suspicious in the area. A bolo was broadcast on all channels and the bike was entered into NCIC.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Milne Street. The officer observed a vehicle sitting in the roadway with a man at the driver's side window speaking with the driver. After circling the block, the vehicle was still in the middle of the roadway and the officer stopped the vehicle for obstructing the roadway. The driver said she was dropping off some shoes with a man named “Brad”. There was nothing further suspicious and she was released with a verbal warning for obstruction of a roadway. When the officer looked in the location where she was originally observed, the man party she was speaking with was gone and was not found.

A man told police he had a woman in his salon at 2020 Gunbarrel Road and he provided hair services for her worth $300. When the woman went to pay, she said she had left her credit card in her car. She left the building and never returned. The man said he posted the situation on Facebook and was able to have help from the Facebook community with identifying the woman. The man wanted to prosecute. The officer was able to speak with the woman over the phone and she said she paid the man in cash but had no way of proving it. The officer was informed later from the both of them that they agreed to settle the situation themselves and the man was able to get his money back. The man wanted to have the woman trespassed from his store and the officer informed her of this.

An officer found a purse lying in the roadway on Market Street. The officer found a name on a debit card inside the purse and found her residence was on Wellthor Circle. The officer returned the purse to the owner at her home.