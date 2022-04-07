Independent Michael H. Potter Joins Race For House District 27

Michael H. Potter, an Independent candidate, has joined the race for State House District 27.

Michele Reneau earlier qualified to challenge Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, who is seeking a new term.

Both Ms. Reneau and Rep. Hazlewood are running as Republicans.

In House District 26, former County Commissioner Greg Martin will have no opposition in the Republican Primary. Allison Gorman and Kim Roberts are running as Democrats.

The commission last week voted to name Comm. Martin as the interim representative for House District 26.

The seat came open when Rep. Robin Smith pleaded guilty in Federal Court in the Phoenix Solutions scam.



Greg Vital in House District 29, Esther Helton in District 30 and House District 28 Rep. Yusuf Hakeem will have no opposition.

Senator Bo Watson also has no opposition.

