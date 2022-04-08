Rhea County General Elections And State Primaries Set

Rhea County election commission announced a heavy slate for the those who qualified for the August general election and the state primaries.



County Executive George Thacker will face opposition in his bid to remain in office. County Executive George Thacker will face opposition in his bid to remain in office. A field of seven has filed to run against him A field of seven has filed to run against him with one coming out of his own office. Rhea County Archivist Jacob Ellis joins the race along with County Commissioner Rusty Rogers, Dayton City Assistant Fire Chief Adam McRorie , Jeremy Horton, Marty Revis, Dustin Henderson and Brittany Fisher – Dean. Fisher Dean is the daughter of the late county commissioner Harold Fisher.



District 1 incumbent William “Billy” Thedford will face Jonathan Roberts, District 3 incumbent Phillip Dunn will face two challengers in Jennifer Gentry and former county commissioner Grover Parks. District 4 incumbent Leo Stephens will face Jack Kauffman and Joe Burgess. District 6 incumbent Sandra Francisco will face Bailey Hufstetler. With the retirement of County Commission Chairman Jim Vincent, the 7 th district will have four people vying to replace him. Tommy Ballard, Bradley Brown, Jimmy Lane along with newcomer to politics Masen Cheeks who just turned 18 will be running. Incumbent Bill Hollin will face challenger Nick Welch, son of former Dayton City Manager Frank Welch for the 8 th district seat. This is Mr. Welch’s first venture into politics. In the 9 th district, three people will be working to replace current commissioner Rusty Rogers who is running for County Executive. Mark Cashman, Lealan McSpadden and Jimmy “Jimbo” Miles are all working to take the seat.



Second District Commissioner Jim Reed and Fifth District Commissioner Emmaly Fisher are running unopposed.



All commissioners and county executive run non-partisan for four year terms.

Two people qualified as independents for school board seats. Anthony "Moon" Roddy in the 5th district and Doug Colvin in the 7th district. Mr. Roddy will face retired teacher Jane Scott Graham in August while Colvin will face the republican winner in the 7th district race between incumbent Dale Harris and Dennis Akins. Board Chairman John Mincy of the first district, Perry Massengill of the third district and Dr. Henry Reid of the 9th district face no opposition. Only the odd number board members run in this election.



12th Judicial District Attorney General Mike Taylor qualified as an independent and will face Courtney Lynch from Winchester in the August slate. Also in August, current public defender Jeff Harmon will face Ted Engel. Mr. Engel who is currently assistant public defender in Hamilton County, is running unopposed in the May Republican primary. Mr. Harmon qualified as an independent.





In the state primaries, i ncumbent State Representative Ron Travis will be unopposed in the Republican Primary but will face fellow Dayton native David L. Brown who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.



Rhea County will be looking at choosing a new State Senator. Due to the redistricting, Rhea has been pulled out of the 12 th Senate District and now will be in the newly created First District which currently includes, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn and Bradley Counties. Patricia Waters, the lone Democratic contender, will face either Adam Lowe, Mark Hall or Dennis Beavers in the November general election.