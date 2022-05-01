Police Blotter: Rental Van Is Stolen When Woman Stops To Use Restroom; Man Won't Get Off Miller Plaza Stage

Police spoke with a woman on Highway 58 who said her rental gray Chrysler Voyager was stolen from her apartment complex. She was leaving the parking lot, and went back inside her apartment to use the bathroom. When she came outside the van was gone. It was a rental vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car with no damage, no dents, and no sticker on the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Waterwalk Place told police he discovered two queries on his credit report that were done apparently from someone trying to open up two credit card accounts in his name. One was an account with TBOM Vervent First Access, which he believes is with a Missouri bank with address - P.O. Box 89028 Sioux Falls, SD 57109. The other one was with Synchrony Financial with address - P.O. Box 8726 Dayton, OH 45401. He said they were probably done online using his identity (name, etc). He then got another address - Rossville, GA 30741 and phone number that were associated with the account. He got that info from Transunion when he checked the queries on there. He said that address in Rossville is possibly where the credit cards were going to be sent to, and he has no idea who is doing this.

* * *

An employee at Academy Sports, 5929 Hwy. 153, told police that a baggie of a white powder substance was found in the dressing room of the store. Police retrieved the baggie and transported it to Property Division for disposal.

* * *



A man on Rosemary Drive told police he received a ticket in the mail for running a red light. He said he could not find the date of the violation on the ticket and said it is not on his vehicle. He said his vehicle has been parked in front of his residence for weeks and does not know when the tag was stolen. The TN tag has been listed in NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Wisdom Street told police that a heavy-set black male wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black ball cap, pointed a black firearm in the direction of her house. She said the man then walked thorough the alley towards Allin Street She said she had not spoken to the man and he never said anything to her. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate a man matching the description.

* * *

Police were called for a disorder prevention at a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue. Police spoke with a man who said he and his father had issues. The son said he was called to his mother's house to fix his dog's collar. He told police he has had previous issues with his father and felt like he was being harassed. However, the occupants of the house had called the son to the residence for the purpose of fixing the collar. Once the collar was fixed, they dispersed without incident.

* * *

Police responded to an abandoned auto at 15 Tunnel Blvd. Police spoke with a man who said that he ran out of gas and had help getting his vehicle pushed to where it was parked. Police asked if

he was okay and he said he was; he was just filling up his car and leaving.

* * *

Police checked at 249 Water St. to see if a former abandoned vehicle had been moved. It was still abandoned and the 48-hour tow sticker had been ripped off. Shackleford Towing responded and

towed the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Cowart Street told police she discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter

from her vehicle. No cameras were in the area that would have caught the theft. No suspect information is available.

* * *

Officers responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga on Pembrook Lane. The listed Chevrolet Malibu was found parked in the parking lot and unoccupied on the south side

of the building. Dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen and it was towed by NC Towing. The vehicle was removed from NCIC by Fort Oglethorpe Police Department.

* * *



A disorder was reported at a residence on Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with a woman and a man. The woman said the man had been living with her for two months and she wanted him to leave and be trespassed. Both of them said they were involved in a verbal disorder that was

not physical. The man gathered his belongings and placed them on the edge of the road. He was trespassed by police from the woman's property. Police left the scene while the man was standing off of the woman's property on the edge of the road. The woman called police 10 minutes later and said he had come back on her property. Police told her to take a video of him on the property if he returned again.

* * *

An employee of River City Co., 850 Market St., called police because a black male was lying on the stage at Miller Plaza and would not leave. He said that he had asked the man to leave, but he would not. Police spoke to the man who was lying on the stage and explained that no one is allowed to lie on the stage area, because if one does, everyone will. The man said that he needed a break from riding his bike to tighten his kickstand. The officer tightened the kickstand for him. The man then said that he believes he is having problems with his kidneys. He refused an ambulance. Police gave him both of their bottles of water. The man was able to get up and leave the area as requested.