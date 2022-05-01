State Of Tennessee Pausing Executions For Study Of Lethal Injection Methods

The state of Tennessee is calling off all executions until next year, a family member of a victim of Harold Wayne Nichols said.

The Chattanooga woman said she received a call from the governor's office informing her of the decision.

She said, "They said it was over the lethal injection. Who cares what's in it? We've waited 34 years (for Nichols to be put to death)."

The state was recently set to execute Oscar Smith, but it was called off at the 11th hour because of "an oversight" involving the lethal dose he was to be given.

The state is using a three-drug dose, but is apparently evaluating it.

Nichols is on death row for the rape and murder of Karen Pulley in 1988. He has acknowledged raping 14 other women, including her daughter, the woman said.

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced plans to launch a third-party review of a lethal injection testing oversight that resulted in a temporary reprieve for death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith.

“I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes,” said Governor Lee. “However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed.”



Both the United States Supreme Court and Governor Lee declined to intervene on the merits of Smith’s case, but questions surrounding lethal injection testing preparation for the April 21 execution resulted in a temporary reprieve by the governor.

Tennessee will retain former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct an independent review of the following:

Circumstances that led to testing the lethal injection chemicals for only potency and sterility but not endotoxins preparing for the April 21 execution

Clarity of the lethal injection process manual that was last updated in 2018, and adherence to testing policies since the update

TDOC staffing considerations

“An investigation by a respected third-party will ensure any operational failures at TDOC are thoroughly addressed,” said Governor Lee. “We will pause scheduled executions through the end of 2022 in order to allow for the review and corrective action to be put in place.”

Since 2019, three of four executions have been carried out by electric chair. Death row inmates may choose to be executed by electric chair rather than lethal injection, and lethal injection is the default execution method in Tennessee. The April 21 execution was set to be the first execution since February 2020 due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. This execution was one of five executions scheduled to take place this year. The Tennessee Supreme Court will determine rescheduled dates for the 2022 executions.