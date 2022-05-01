 Monday, May 2, 2022 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

State Of Tennessee Pausing Executions For Study Of Lethal Injection Methods

Sunday, May 1, 2022

The state of Tennessee is calling off all executions until next year, a family member of a victim of Harold Wayne Nichols said.

The Chattanooga woman said she received a call from the governor's office informing her of the decision.

She said, "They said it was over the lethal injection. Who cares what's in it? We've waited 34 years (for Nichols to be put to death)."

The state was recently set to execute Oscar Smith, but it was called off at the 11th hour because of "an oversight" involving the lethal dose he was to be given.

The state is using a three-drug dose, but is apparently evaluating it.

Nichols is on death row for the rape and murder of Karen Pulley in 1988. He has acknowledged raping 14 other women, including her daughter, the woman said.

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced plans to launch a third-party review of a lethal injection testing oversight that resulted in a temporary reprieve for death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith.

“I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes,” said Governor Lee. “However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed.”

 

Both the United States Supreme Court and Governor Lee declined to intervene on the merits of Smith’s case, but questions surrounding lethal injection testing preparation for the April 21 execution resulted in a temporary reprieve by the governor.

 

Tennessee will retain former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct an independent review of the following:

  • Circumstances that led to testing the lethal injection chemicals for only potency and sterility but not endotoxins preparing for the April 21 execution
  • Clarity of the lethal injection process manual that was last updated in 2018, and adherence to testing policies since the update
  • TDOC staffing considerations

 

“An investigation by a respected third-party will ensure any operational failures at TDOC are thoroughly addressed,” said Governor Lee. “We will pause scheduled executions through the end of 2022 in order to allow for the review and corrective action to be put in place.”

 

Since 2019, three of four executions have been carried out by electric chair. Death row inmates may choose to be executed by electric chair rather than lethal injection, and lethal injection is the default execution method in Tennessee. The April 21 execution was set to be the first execution since February 2020 due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. This execution was one of five executions scheduled to take place this year. The Tennessee Supreme Court will determine rescheduled dates for the 2022 executions.


May 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

May 2, 2022

Property Assessor Haynes Backs Matt Hullander For County Mayor

May 2, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For April 25-May 1


An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear ... (click for more)

Property Assessor Marty Haynes offered his support for Matt Hullander as the next county mayor of Hamilton County. Mr. Haynes said, “ I've known Matt and the Hulllander family for over 20 ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for April 25-May 1: GALLOWAY ROY LEE W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA x3 PARKS FRANCES LOUISE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY FTA SISSON CHAD ALLEN ... (click for more)



Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hullander, Smedley Don’t Believe Polls

Two weeks ago a political poll suggested Matt Hullander was the front-runner in Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Mayor of Hamilton County. But on Sunday, in a poll commissioned by Hamilton Flourishing, Hullander was a distant third to Weston Wamp and Sabrena Smedley. How does that work? The latest poll before tomorrow’s primary listed Wamp at 34.3 percent of a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts vs Trash Pandas Preview - Rocket City Loaded With Pitching

If a TikTok comments section could bequeath a name for a minor league baseball team located in Huntsville, the “Rocket City Trash Pandas” is probably close to what they’d come up with. Last season saw the team in the headlines for reasons far more serious than their name. The Los Angeles Angels affiliate was the face of a larger discussion surrounding the low wages and poor ... (click for more)

A Different Approach - Lookouts' Isiah Gilliam Pursues Consistency

Isiah Gilliam is a renaissance man who just so happens to also be one of the best power hitters in the Southern League. Minor league baseball players get Monday off during the week, and Chattanoogans might catch Gilliam putting holes in targets at the local shooting range on his one day off. But they may just as easily find him scrolling through articles about a multitude of subjects. ... (click for more)


