Kelly Presents No Tax Increase Budget With Focus On Affordable Housing, Infrastructure

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday afternoon presented a no tax increase budget that focuses on affordable housing and infrastructure. He said city spending would go from $302 million to $317 million, but the rise would covered by increases in property tax and sales tax collections.

The spending would include $33 million towards a new $100 million pot for dealing with the shortage of affordable housing.

He said $10 million will be spent on repairing roads. He noted that the city over the past year filled more than 9,000 potholes.

Mayor Kelly said the city is coordinating with the county on a project to ready a 110 acre site for industrial development at the Enterprise South Industrial Park.

The budget includes a three percent pay increase for first responders and emergency personnel, as well as sworn employees. He said that will bring the minimum wage for those employees to $15.45.

The city is also raising the minimum wage for Head Start workers to $15.45.

The budget includes $100 million for major sewer projects and $10 million for storm water work.

New positions include a director of entrepreneurship and a chief housing officer.