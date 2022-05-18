AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/18/22

May 18, 2022
A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down Boy Scout Road and located the vehicle at 1075 Boy Scout Road. The noisy vehicle was abandoned in the middle of the road. Officers canvassed the area and could not locate the suspect. The woman ... (click for more)
As they became common in the 1900s, automobiles spawned numerous car care inventions. If your car got stuck in a muddy ditch in Chattanooga, a locally made Ernest Holmes wrecker could come to your rescue. Was one of your tires damaged in that accident? A tire-changing machine was faster and easier than the old way of changing the tire manually. Need to get all that mud off your ... (click for more)
“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.”
Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being “blamed” by conservatives like Roy ... (click for more)
On Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to combat bad behavior, which most laws do, but HB 1571 should have never been necessary. It bans angry mobs and profane picketers from going into neighborhoods to protest in front of somebody’s house. We’ve seen the upraised middle fingers and the insidious language spewed out of megaphones in recent weeks in front of some Supreme ... (click for more)
Top-ranked Tennessee was active on the offensive end early and often Tuesday, shutting out Belmont in the regular season home finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 18-0.
The Vols scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning and then at least one run per inning all the way through the seventh. Tennessee's 18 runs are its third-most in a single game this ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves will have their season home opener and season debut versus South Carolina United in the USL Women’s League this coming Friday evening; May 20, 2022 at 7:30pm in Chattanooga at the CHI Memorial Stadium. The Lady Red Wolves are coming off of a very successful inaugural two years, as they have been the reigning Southeast Conference Champions in the WPSL ... (click for more)