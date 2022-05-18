 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

DA Crump To Seek Detention Of 2 Boys Charged In Beating Death Of Dog "Angel"

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

District Attorney Steve Crump said he has requested detention of two 16-year-old boys facing aggravated animal cruelty charges, though he said under the law they could not be transferred to adult court.

One of the youths allegedly videoed the other beating a dog to death.

They are scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday in the Juvenile Court of Bradley County.

DA Crump said, "Numerous citizens have requested that our office begin the process to 'transfer' the juveniles to Criminal Court so that they may be prosecuted as an adult for the killing of the dog known as “Angel.” 

"Tennessee law allows the transfer of juvenile cases to Criminal Court only under specific and limited circumstances found at Tennessee Code Annotated section 37-1-134 and Rule of Juvenile Procedure number 208.  Recently, the transfer of juveniles to criminal court to be tried as adults was restricted by the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2018. Specifically, following the passage of the Juvenile Justice Reform Act, Tennessee law now provides for transfer only as follows: (A) The child was: (i) Less than fourteen (14) years of age at the time of the alleged conduct and charged with first degree murder or second degree murder or attempted first or second degree murder; (ii) Fourteen (14) years of age or more but less than seventeen (17) years of age at the time of the alleged conduct and charged with the offense of first degree murder, second degree murder, rape, aggravated rape, rape of a child, aggravated rape of a child, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, commission of an act of terrorism, carjacking, or an attempt to commit any such offenses; (iii) Sixteen (16) years of age or more at the time of the alleged conduct and charged with the offense of robbery or attempt to commit robbery; or (iv) Seventeen (17) years of age or more at the time of the alleged conduct; Tenn. Code Ann. § 37-1-134 Tennessee law does not allow for a Juvenile Judge to transfer any sixteen-year-old to Criminal Court for the offense of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, and this office will not be allowed to seek transfer. 

"Because we cannot pursue a transfer of these juveniles to Criminal Court for prosecution as an adult, we will continue to oppose their release from juvenile detention.  Our office will seek all remedies allowed by law in this case. We at the District Attorney’s Office will continue to pursue justice in this case for the community and the dog known as 'Angel'."      


May 18, 2022

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 FINCH III, CLAUDE ABRAN STALKING 05/18/2022 1 SPENCE, IZIK DOMESTIC ASSAULT 05/18/2022 True Bills: 313534 1 BALLARD,

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded e arly Wednesday morning to a residence near the 6920 block of Benwood Drive for the report of suspicious activity. A resident advised

A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down



Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 FINCH III, CLAUDE ABRAN STALKING 05/18/2022 1 SPENCE, IZIK DOMESTIC ASSAULT 05/18/2022 True Bills: 313534 1 BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD ASSAULT 05/18/2022 313535 1 BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INSTITUTION 05/18/2022 313536 1 BOYD, ROBERT LEON RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 05/18/2022 313536 2 BOYD, ... (click for more)

HCSO Responds To Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins On Benwood Drive

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded e arly Wednesday morning to a residence near the 6920 block of Benwood Drive for the report of suspicious activity. A resident advised two men were observed acting suspicious and were believed to be burglarizing vehicles. When confronted by deputies, the suspects fled on foot One of the subjects, a juvenile, was caught by ... (click for more)

We Owe A Great Debt Of Gratitude To Sheriff Jim Hammond

I nearly bit off my tongue trying to restrain myself with regard to the attacks on Sheriff Jim Hammond in recent weeks. For over 25 years I have known Jim. I know him to be a fine Christian gentleman, a patriotic American, a genuinely compassionate leader. For many years, at his church, he taught Sunday School. On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, he taught constitutional ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Muffling The Mobs From Neighborhoods

On Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to combat bad behavior, which most laws do, but HB 1571 should have never been necessary. It bans angry mobs and profane picketers from going into neighborhoods to protest in front of somebody’s house. We’ve seen the upraised middle fingers and the insidious language spewed out of megaphones in recent weeks in front of some Supreme ... (click for more)

Area Players Help Tennessee Wesleyan Softball Advance To 1st-Ever NAIA World Series

Several area softball standouts are helping Tennessee Wesleyan advance for the first time ever to the NAIA World Series. Wesleyan on Wednesday afternoon held off the No. 1 seeded Central Methodist University 8-7. Local players include Destiny Painter - Red Bank High School, Madison Stott - Sale Creek Middle/High School, Courtney Sneed - Soddy Daisy High School, Baylie Davis ... (click for more)

Offensive Explosion Leads #1 Vols Past Belmont, 18-0

Top-ranked Tennessee was active on the offensive end early and often Tuesday, shutting out Belmont in the regular season home finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 18-0. The Vols scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning and then at least one run per inning all the way through the seventh. Tennessee's 18 runs are its third-most in a single game this ... (click for more)


