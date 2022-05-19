Rhea County Commission Audit Committee Told Of 8 Irregularities That Have Now Been Corrected

Under the office of Sheriff, it was noted that the animal shelter had some operating deficiencies one of which was the former finance director of the Sheriff’s Department had not made the deposits in a timely manner . The report said they were to be made within three days and they were not being done so. Mr. Reed said the new finance director for the Sheriff was doing this correctly now and the deficiency is being corrected. The auditor also noted that that the office did not review a list of the voided transactions from the Cobra Banker software. Mr. Reed said these are now being reviewed by the sheriff or the chief or another administrative employee if the sheriff and chief are unavailable. And the reports will be kept in the binder with other reports for Cobra Banker.