Assisted Living Facility In Rock Spring Searched By County And State Investigators After Allegations Of Elder Abuse

Walker County Steve Wilson announced Thursday that Walker County Detectives and Department of Human Resources investigators served a search warrant Wednesday on Majestic Manor, an assisted living facility at 67 Pin Oak Dr. in Rock Spring, Ga.



Officials are investigating allegations of elder abuse by the owner/operator of the facility.



The State operating license is issued to Debra A. Donohue, of Ooltewah.

During the inspection and search, authorities relocated 15 residents in North West Georgia, according to Sheriff Wilson.



The facility was closed by state regulators.



The investigation is continuing and possible criminal charges may be issued in the case.