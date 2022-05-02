Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, LINA MARIE

2014 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTICK, TYPHANIE

301 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF $10000



BRYANT, CHRISTOPHER CASEY

DIFFERENT HOTELS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BURTON, PAULETTE ANTANAE

3309 PINEWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



COPADO, JONATHAN IZAAC

5796 LOIS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DENT, AVERY CONNER

7139 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY EVADING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS

6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE

2218 E 25 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



FOUTAIN, MADISON C

504 STRINGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FOX, MILTON LEE

702 N KELLEY ST Chattanooga, 374041410

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GUZMAN, DAVID A

897 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HOLLAND, LAUREN R

5714 JAMES CIR HIXSON, 373433319

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUDGINS, ALEX DWIGHT

1226 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



KNOX, SARA ALE

8097 FOX GLOVE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



LAYNE, BRADLEY EUGENE

228 APT B MONT LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LOWERY, ANNA DEBORD

129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCAULEY, KAWON

1713 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST



MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE

920 FORREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE FOR WALKER CO



MILLSAP, MARQUICE RODSHOD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072709

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANEELY, TAYLOR LANE6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPARKS, CHARNELL690 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTPARKS, CHRIS FRAZIER783 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373112313Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPATTERSON, BLAIR ADAMS2220 DRIFTWOOD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTPELFREY, BRANDON TYLER16901 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S DECATUR, 373225236Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PITTMAN, JANEA NICOLE3219 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPOLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTRIDGE, KELLY8723 GEORGETOWN TRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213383Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROSE, JANET LYNN10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHSMITH, PRISCILLA NMN4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL HOMICIDERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPENCER, JON WILLIAM626 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGTEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE5359 HAISTEN COURT APT. B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)THOMAS, ALEX R173 HOUSING STREET APT.5 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOMAS-REYNOSO, VICTOR MANUEL1004 EAST 30TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO2601 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEYEAST 45 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWHISENANT, GREGORY LEE809 PORTSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTWILLIAMS, DOVIE MAE3103 CALHHOUN AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE