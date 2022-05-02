Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELL, LINA MARIE
2014 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
1732 E CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTICK, TYPHANIE
301 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF $10000
BRYANT, CHRISTOPHER CASEY
DIFFERENT HOTELS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BURTON, PAULETTE ANTANAE
3309 PINEWOOD TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
COPADO, JONATHAN IZAAC
5796 LOIS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DENT, AVERY CONNER
7139 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
2218 E 25 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FOUTAIN, MADISON C
504 STRINGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FOX, MILTON LEE
702 N KELLEY ST Chattanooga, 374041410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GUZMAN, DAVID A
897 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLLAND, LAUREN R
5714 JAMES CIR HIXSON, 373433319
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUDGINS, ALEX DWIGHT
1226 POPLAR ST APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KNOX, SARA ALE
8097 FOX GLOVE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LAYNE, BRADLEY EUGENE
228 APT B MONT LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOWERY, ANNA DEBORD
129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCAULEY, KAWON
1713 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE
920 FORREST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FOR WALKER CO
MILLSAP, MARQUICE RODSHOD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072709
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEELY, TAYLOR LANE
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PARKS, CHARNELL
690 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
PARKS, CHRIS FRAZIER
783 6TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373112313
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PATTERSON, BLAIR ADAMS
2220 DRIFTWOOD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PELFREY, BRANDON TYLER
16901 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S DECATUR, 373225236
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTMAN, JANEA NICOLE
3219 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RIDGE, KELLY
8723 GEORGETOWN TRACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213383
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROSE, JANET LYNN
10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
SMITH, PRISCILLA NMN
4619 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPENCER, JON WILLIAM
626 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE
5359 HAISTEN COURT APT. B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
THOMAS, ALEX R
173 HOUSING STREET APT.5 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOMAS-REYNOSO, VICTOR MANUEL
1004 EAST 30TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WATKINS, TERENCE ANTONIO
2601 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY
EAST 45 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WHISENANT, GREGORY LEE
809 PORTSIDE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, DOVIE MAE
3103 CALHHOUN AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE