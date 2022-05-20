Fire Damages East Ridge Home On Thursday Night

East Ridge Fire Rescue, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 10:22 p.m. on Thursday at 5305 Connell Street.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was reported to be coming from the structure. Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack to locate and extinguish the fire, while other crews searched for any possible occupants inside.





No one was located inside. The fire was quickly located and extinguished.No one was located inside.

It appears that the structure was vacant at the time the fire was reported.

Fire investigators are currently conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. The cause is not known at this time.





Damages are estimated to be $ 20,000. No injuries have been reported.





A Mutual Aid request was made for a rehab response from Hamilton County Rescue to the scene.