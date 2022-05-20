 Friday, May 20, 2022 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Fire Damages East Ridge Home On Thursday Night

Friday, May 20, 2022
  • - photo by Sergeant Cleek, ERPD
  • - photo by Sergeant Cleek, ERPD
  • - photo by Sergeant Cleek, ERPD
  • - photo by Sergeant Cleek, ERPD

East Ridge Fire Rescue, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 10:22 p.m. on Thursday at 5305 Connell Street.
 
Upon arrival,  heavy smoke and fire was reported to be coming from the structure. Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack to locate and extinguish the fire, while other crews searched for any possible occupants inside.

The fire was quickly located and extinguished.
No one was located inside.
 
It appears that the structure was vacant at the time the fire was reported.
 
Fire investigators are currently conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. The cause is not known at this time.

Damages are estimated to be $ 20,000. No injuries have been reported.

A Mutual Aid request was made for a rehab response from Hamilton County Rescue to the scene.

May 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

May 20, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 20, 2022

Sam Stockard: Lee Administration Walking Tightrope On License Plate Readers


An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

With questions about privacy and compelling public interest, Gov. Bill Lee’s administration appears to be treading lightly – if not reversing – on policy surrounding automated license plate readers ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for the subscriber as long as the subscription was active. He said five iPads were picked up and once they were obtained, subscriptions were canceled. He said homeless people are the potential ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

The Unfairness Of Tennessee's Open Primary System

Republican supporters have complained for years about the inherent unfairness of Tennessee's open primary system, which allows Democrats to choose Republican nominees for state and local offices. Yet despite supermajorities for the past few terms and plenty of opportunities to respond to grassroots' concerns, the Republican leadership failed to act. How ironic - and illuminating ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Longer ‘Pure’

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when college athletics were pure. There was no transfer portal, where the disgruntled athletes could scoff at commitment, loyalty, and tradition in vain pursuit of the NFL. And there was no “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) where college-aged teenagers are now paid for endorsements, autographs, appearances, and the like. During this ... (click for more)

Sports

#1 Vols Explode For 27 Runs In Record-Setting Win At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers homered three times in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas in a 27-2 annihilation of Mississippi State in Thursday night's series opener at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) had a perfect start to the road showdown. After a groundout to start the game, Luc Lipcius , Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert ... (click for more)

lst Female Coach Over Men In SEC History Leaves Tennessee Track Program

Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White has initiated a leadership transition process within the track & field/cross country program. Tennessee Athletics and Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Beth Alford-Sullivan mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday, effective immediately. Assistant Ken Harnden will oversee the program on an interim basis while a comprehensive ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors