Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN

4713 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SPEEDING



BELL, JACOLBRE DARLINE

3709 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BLUMERICK, ZACKARY MICHAEL

512 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,



BRANUM, DAVID WAYNE

1205 ESSEX LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



BROWN, KABRISHA

513 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAPEHART, GARY MICHAEL

6 TRENTON STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE **CMV



CAPERTON, RICKEY LEE

555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTER, DEMETRIUS LAMONTE

3402 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CASH, RICHARD LEE

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 73 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CRONNON, WILLIAM JOSHUA

HOMELESS , 307418135

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DELOACH, EBONY

929 STALEY AVENUE SAVANNAH, 31405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EADY, KAVA MONIQUE

1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



FINNIGAN, CHELSEA ANN

7636 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163511

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (VEHICULAR HOMICIDE)

VOP (TEXTING WHILE DRIVING)

VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)



FORTSON, ERICA DENISE

803 W.

MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFOSTER, CHRISTOPHER DAVID2868 MOBILE RD MCCAYSVILLE, 30555Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GIBSON, JAMES ODELL5778 SUNUP CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePROBATION CAPIAS PTR (VANDALISM)GONZALEZ GONZALEZ, EDONYS RUBELSY8307 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYGUFFEY, HAROLD E121 BROWNSFERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSHANKINS, BRADLEY GAGE11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 67 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHARDEN, STEVI YVONNE15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARTLEY, DONALD PAUL5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHEFLIN, KEVIN DWAYNE5992 DEWEY CARR RD BETHPAGE, 37022Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HIGDON, MICHELLE DILL604 MOUNTAIN TRL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISMHILL, JAMES TABOR2818 OAK LEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHHUDGINS, LEON DAWAYNE1214 BROESON AVE TOLEDO, 43608Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP ( DUI)VOP (POSS CONT SUB)VOP (CONT IN PENAL INST)HUMPHREY, ROSCOE CARL3616 PERRY PT. AUSTELL, 301063194Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LETSON, JAMES CHAD3505 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOCKHART, WILLIAM HAROLD268 PALM ST. WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH918 SOUTH BROAD ST SCOTTSBORO, 35768Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMILLER, CURTIS J3401 CAMPBELL ST. APT# CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONROBINSON, DESTINY M118 IRLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROSS, ANDRE DELANE1714 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHURETTE, MICKEY EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTSOKIL, TANYA YAROSLAVONA226 BRENTLY WOODS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214454Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARSPAULDING-TATE, EVELYN C3806 MISION VIEW AVE. APT. 102B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000SPIVEY, ASHLEY DALE407 DRYFOLD ROAD SANFORD, 27330Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSTANFIELD, KEATON AUGUSTUS3116 LAKE HOWARD RD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYTWITTY, SEKERA VALENTINA1109 BELMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000WATT, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES2603 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062924Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODS, ISAIAH ALLEN3904 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE