Person Dies In Submerged Car On Possum Creek Boat Ramp

A person died in a submerged vehicle on the Possum Creek Boat Ramp Saturday evening. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boat ramp on Lee Pike at 8 p.m. on a call of a submerged vehicle. When they arrived, they found the vehicle still had a person inside. 

Members of the Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team made contact with the occupant and were able to remove them from the vehicle. The victim was brought to shore where lifesaving measures were attempted.

Hamilton County EMS pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.



 


Police Blotter: Man Abandons TV And 2 Hover Boards He Wheeled Out Of Walmart When Confronted; Policeman Assists Changing A Flat Tire

A loss prevention agent with Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police that a white male entered the store and placed an Orr TV and two hover boards in a grocery cart. The man then passed all points of sale without paying for the merchandise. The agent walked outside and yelled at the man, who then abandoned the cart and items and fled the scene. The agent was able to get the ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE 1117 ANITA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BENEFIELD, JARROD MICHAEL 2445 CHAVIES RD FORT PAYNE, 359684710 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Reaching Across The Aisle

What comes to mind when I hear the outcry of sore losers in a mayoral race in Hamilton County in 2022? What comes to my mind is we have had elected officials in this county dating back years who were applauded for being able to bring Republicans and Democrats together in a race for mayor, sheriff, commissioner, council person, Senator, or State Representative. So why now does ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Are We Not Safe?

Some experts believe that all hell will break loose across the United States tomorrow morning, shortly after 10 a.m. You see, it is on Mondays when the Supreme Court announces its most recent findings and there is good reason to believe the Roe v. Wade decision will be made public tomorrow. The reason you believe widespread chaos will erupt is because a memo leaked from the Department ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Tops Murray State In 8 Innings, But Ends Season With Another Loss To Alabama

Chattanooga defeated third-seeded Murray State 1-0 in eight innings on Saturday evening at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional. However, the Mocs then suffered a second loss to Alabama to end their season. The Mocs and Racers were scoreless through seven innings until Adison Keylon drove in the game’s lone run in the eighth on an RBI groundout. Brooke Parrott tossed 7.2 shutout ... (click for more)

CFC Dominant In New York; Led By Naglestad Hat-Trick

Chattanooga FC turned on the style with a 5-1 win over Flower City Union in Rochester, NY. Hat-trick hero Markus Naglestad rose to the occasion as the Boys in Blue earned a second road win in a row to avenge the previous meeting between the two sides. Chattanooga FC had a two week break before this match following a 2-1 win in a successful visit to the Maryland Bobcats. Flower ... (click for more)


