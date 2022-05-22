Person Dies In Submerged Car On Possum Creek Boat Ramp

A person died in a submerged vehicle on the Possum Creek Boat Ramp Saturday evening.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boat ramp on Lee Pike at 8 p.m. on a call of a submerged vehicle. When they arrived, they found the vehicle still had a person inside.

Members of the Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team made contact with the occupant and were able to remove them from the vehicle. The victim was brought to shore where lifesaving measures were attempted.

Hamilton County EMS pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.





