Cleveland Man Arrested And Charged For Serious Threats Made On Social Media

Friday, May 27, 2022
Tyler Durham
Tyler Durham

On Thursday, a tip was received regarding threats of violence on social media.

Cleveland Police and investigators acted quickly on the threat of violence and responded to the home of Tyler Durham on Willow Springs Drive NE in Cleveland. After a thorough interview was conducted, a 9 mm SCCY semiautomatic handgun was recovered and placed into Cleveland Police evidence.

While no specific school was targeted, Durham was arrested for the threats and charged with threat of mass violence on school property or at a school related activity. Durham was transported to the Bradley County Justice Center where a bond was set by the Bradley County General Sessions Judge and Magistrates Office.

After becoming aware of the low bond set, a decision to follow up with Durham was made out of safety and concern for the community.
In partnership with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, the Cleveland Police Department Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), consisting of a police officer and co-responder, went to the home of Durham to conduct an assessment and transported him to a local facility for a follow up evaluation.

Cleveland Police officials said, "We are proud of the thorough investigation and assessment conducted by of our officers, Investigator Bobby Ruth, CIT (Officer Nathan Hartwig and co-responders Kelsey Taylor and Luke Hannah) and the mutual aid effort between our department and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

For any concerns regarding the bond, it is imperative to understand that bonds are set by judicial magistrates, not law enforcement agencies.

