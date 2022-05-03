Police Blotter: Brother-In-Law Accused Of Harassing Couple Just Had Car Trouble; Borrowed Cadillac Gets Stolen At Community Kitchen When Keys Are Left Inside

A man on Grubb Road told police that his brother-in law, who had been harassing him and his wife, was parked about a block away from his house, and he was worried that he was stalking them. An officer spoke with the man, who was in the reported area, but it was determined that his vehicle was broken down. He told police that he was homeless and had been sleeping in the nearby Walmart parking lot. The man had no warrants and was released.

A Freightliner tractor and trailer were moving west up Gadd Road in the 500 block. The driver did not realize how the road curved as he was using GPS that is meant for four-wheeled vehicles, instead of the trucker version. The trailer came off the road in the very first curve and lifted the tractor tires off the road in the front. A class C wrecker (Doug Yates) was summoned by police to the scene to rectify the problem. They brought a rotator and had the tractor trailer back on the road.

A woman on 7th Avenue told police a man she knew was going to be getting out of jail. She told police the man said before going to jail that he would burn her house down. The woman will be going to get a restraining order against the man. Her house was added to the Watch List for the next few days.

A couple reported a suspicious person on Lee Highway. They told police the man was wearing camo pants and a dark jacket, and appeared to be intoxicated. They said the man had banged on their windows and walked away after several minutes. Police searched the area and found a man who matched the description of the suspicious person. The man said he was homeless and was trying to find a place to stay warm. He was observed not to be intoxicated and was cooperative with questioning. The man denied ever being near the location stated. He was run for wants and warrants, which came back negative.

A suspicious vehicle (TN tag) was reported on Monterey Drive. Police ran the tag and it came back stolen. After confirming the vehicle stolen, the owner on Persimmon Lane was notified. She asked that the vehicle be towed. Reliable Towing company arrived and departed with the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

Boss Burgers, 620 E Martin Luther King Blvd., reported that sometime in the last week someone stole a picnic table and damaged a stone wall trash can. Also, they said that behind the property is a large spool of black wire that is not theirs. At this time there is no suspect information.

A woman on Valleybrook Road told police someone tried to obtain service and cellphones using her name, date of birth and Social Security number. She said she spoke with an employee in the Fraud Department of T-Mobile and was told the person tried to change her address to an address in Everett, Mass. The woman said an account was opened and then T-Mobile caught that this was suspicious, closed the account, and did not send any phones to the Everett address.

An employee at Big Frog Mountain Co., 3821 Hixson Pike, told police that people pulled lumber out from the shed, scattered property about and broke concrete blocks on her property. She said

since the nearby apartments have been built, people cut through the property and damage things as they pass by. She said she does not know the cost to clean up the back lot and replace the broken blocks. Communications created a Watch for this location.

A man on S. Lyerly Street told police that someone entered his unlocked 2010 Subaru and stole his firearm. He gave the serial number, but it was incorrect. He told police he would email a picture of the end of the box so they can determine what the serial number actually is. Police never received his email.

A man told police they are doing construction on a building at 117 E. 7th St. and they think homeless people are living in the building. The man showed police around the building and they observed people's belongings in several of the rooms. The man said he believes they are accessing the building from a back door and he said that he is going to re-enforce the door.

A woman on Signal Mountain Road told police she received a collection letter from PRS Recovery for a check written to Walmart. She said the amount of the check is $1,477.65. She said the routing # is nothing like the routing # on her checks and the account # is nothing like her account number. She said the check has her name and address on it. She said the collection agency told her they require a police report for them to cease collection efforts against her. She understands that Walmart is the victim. Police recommended that she go the website "identitytheft.gov" and follow the guidelines and also file a dispute if this is on her credit record.

Police were flagged down by a black male at 700 E 11th St. who said that he went to the Community Kitchen to pick up his mail. He was upset that they did not have it yet and that his ride had left him there. He said that bad things keep happening to him and he is so tired. He asked for a ride to his daughter's house on E. 36th Street. Police assisted him and took him there. He was very appreciative.

Police were called to Hixson Pike for a crash. A man told police he had a vehicle parked on the

side of the street and someone clipped his driver's side mirror. He said he spoke with the person responsible for this. Both of them elected to handle this amongst themselves and did not wish to make a report.

A woman provided police a video from her work, Scenic Community Credit Union at 4503 Hixson Pike, that showed a white male driving a white Nissan SUV (Rogue or Murano) take the license plate off of her vehicle and leave the scene. The plate was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A caller reported a disorder at the duck pond, 3000 E. 34th St., between a black male and female. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the couple there, who matched the description. Both of them denied being in a disorder and told police another black male and female had been in a verbal disorder, but they left before police arrival.

A disorder was reported at the Starbucks at 1951 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with an employee, who said that a man would not leave and he began banging on the windows after the business was closed. The man was trespassed from the Starbucks and told to leave and not to come back. He had no active warrants in NCIC, and police stayed on the scene until he left the property.

Police were dispatched to a residence on N. Kelley Street for an unknown 911 call. Police spoke to two women there. One woman told police that the other woman was intoxicated and became irate for unknown reasons and began trashing her own home. Police spoke to the homeowner, who was intoxicated and was not making sense and kept repeating how the other woman didn't do her chores, so she disconnected the wi-fi router and, in the process, knocked items over. When asked why the police were called, neither woman could explain why. A man on scene informed police he would make sure the two women would separate for the night and not be causing further issues. The women agreed to separate until the morning so the issues could be resolved.

Police were patrolling the area of 2300 4th Avenue and observed a large fire. Police made contact with a homeless person who was attempting to put the fire out. The fire had become too much to handle and the man was unable to put the fire out. The man owned a firearm, and due to him drinking, police transported his firearm to Chattanooga Police Property Division for safekeeping. The Chattanooga Fire Department was able to put the fire out.

A woman told police that she let her uncle use her 2001 Cadillac Deville and the uncle drove himself to the Community Kitchen and parked, leaving the vehicle unlocked with the keys still inside. She said someone stole the vehicle when her uncle was inside the Community Kitchen. A BOLO was put out countywide for the stolen vehicle. Police will attempt to locate RTIC camera footage of the incident. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.