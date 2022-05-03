Coty Wamp Is Runaway Winner In District Attorney Election, Republican Primary

Coty Wamp won an overwhelming primary victory in the Republican primary in the district attorney's race.

John Allen Brooks is running as a Democrat.

With all 90 voting locations in the results were:

Republican:

Coty Wamp: 27,925

Neal Pinkston: 11,388

Democrat:

John Allen Brooks: 5,872

Ms. Wamp, daughter of former Congressman Zach Wamp and sister of county mayor candidate Weston Wamp, formerly was with the Hamilton County Public Defender's Office. She later became an assistant district attorney in Bradley County before joining the staff of Sheriff Jim Hammond as personal counsel.

Mr. Pinkston was in the news constantly as County Commissioner Tim Boyd brought up the issue of him having his wife, Melydia Clewell, and her brother on his staff. Earlier, DA Pinkston had brought extortion charges against Commissioner Boyd, which were eventually dismissed after a hung jury.