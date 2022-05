Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARDEN, MIKAYLA BROOKE

10347 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



BELL, LORENZO TYRELL

1315 SWOPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123331

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAYLOCK, RYAN WEBSTER

14 CASTLEVIEW CT RINGGOLD, 307365967

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING



BOATNER, CHADBOURN A

7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215947

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, MATTHEW DALTON

2015 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA OVER HALF OUNCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CANSECO-VELASCO, ELOY

102 N HOWELL AVE ,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONLEY, GEORGE T

3304 PEAKS CIR FLOWERLY BRANCH, 30542

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE

1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS

2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOSTER, ADDISON HERMAN

3406 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE



FULLER, JAYNE K

100 NICHOLAS DRIVE LOT 7 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO

8514 DELONG PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GEREN, DAVID PONDER

9021 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GLADDEN, JAMES WESLEY

52 NORTH LARCHMONT CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN

6145 SAAB DR OOLTEWAH, 373635548

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GRIMES, LARRY LEE204 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTVOP (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)HANSON, MORGAN HAYLEY3338 WILLOW LAKE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191466Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARRIS, DARIUS LERON7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLAND, DONALD RAY5335 ROSE ST CHATTNOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUNZIKER, REINER HHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANHUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTKIDNAPPINGJACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Airport PoliceDISORDERLY CONDUCTJEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD725 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)KING, THOMAS ANDREW3121 OLD RINGGOLD RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDLONG, COREY MICHAEL6450 BIG RIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCRAY, KAMAARI VONTE3006 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPACHECO, OMAR10 MONTE TIERRA TRL ALABASTER, 35115Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPRATT, ANNA CLAY6764 ARDIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE602 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUFFIN, ROBBIE M510 CENTRAL DR, APT 510B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARYE, KENAN7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDUI 2ND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKEDIMPLIED CONSENTSCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM11231 MCGILL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSCHOATE, TYLER STEVEN7005 PINEBROOK DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO RENDER AIDSMITH, JOHN MICHAEL1410 NORTH MAX SMITH RD RM 283 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, MARCALA LESLIE817 WEST MAIN ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, TIMOTHY LABRON1411 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPRIGGS, ROBERT LEE337 COPELAND CEMENTARY ROAD UNIT A SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSUMMEROW, MICHAEL L5929 PORTVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, MICHAEL EDDIE3810 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO3501 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE