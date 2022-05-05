Former Convention Center At Choo Choo Sold
Thursday, May 5, 2022
The former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center has been sold by the Choo Choo owners.
The ownership group, led by Adam Kinsey, has been selling off various parts of the old train station complex.
Mr. Kinsey said, "This parcel consists of the former convention center. I cannot speak to the specific use of the 33,000 square foot building, but I am excited about how the buyer will animate the property and we feel it is a great fit for the overall Choo Choo master plan and the Southside neighborhood."