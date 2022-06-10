Erlanger "Exploring New Options For Leadership"; Dr. Will Jackson To Move On

Erlanger Health System officials said Friday that are seeking a new chief executive officer, and Dr. Will Jackson will move on.

Erlanger officials said, "As we continue our progress as a health system with a keen eye on the future and the unique opportunities we have in front of us to secure our vital community mission as the region’s safety-net healthcare provider, the Erlanger Board of Trustees is announcing that it will explore options for a new CEO for Erlanger Health System. This work will begin immediately and will be led by the Board’s Management and Board Evaluation Committee.

"Dr. William Jackson has served Erlanger with distinction for six and a half years, the last three as President and CEO, and the Board appreciates there are other opportunities for which Dr. Jackson is well-suited to advance his career in the industry. It is grateful for Dr. Jackson’s work and important contributions over the last two years as Erlanger has navigated the global pandemic and worked to improve its financial position. Dr. Jackson concludes his tenure with Erlanger on Friday, June 10.

"Ensuring a smooth transition to a new permanent CEO is a priority for the Board and we are fortunate to have such high-quality leadership on our executive team and throughout the organization as we move forward. To that end, we’re pleased to share that beginning June 10, Robert J. Maloney, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Gregg Gentry, Chief Administrative Officer, and Lynn DeJaco, Chief Financial Officer, will lead the organization during the CEO exploration and transition process.

"Erlanger’s ability to thrive as the region’s safety-net hospital is of the utmost importance to the Board of Trustees. The future is bright, and we look forward with great confidence that we will continue our progress to achieve the best possible future for this community pillar. We are grateful every day for the hard work and dedication that everyone at Erlanger puts forth in serving our patients, communities, and each other."