Erlanger "Exploring New Options For Leadership"; Dr. Will Jackson To Move On

Friday, June 10, 2022

Erlanger Health System officials said Friday that are seeking a new chief executive officer, and Dr. Will Jackson will move on.

 

Erlanger officials said, "As we continue our progress as a health system with a keen eye on the future and the unique opportunities we have in front of us to secure our vital community mission as the region’s safety-net healthcare provider, the Erlanger Board of Trustees is announcing that it will explore options for a new CEO for Erlanger Health System.

This work will begin immediately and will be led by the Board’s Management and Board Evaluation Committee.

 

"Dr. William Jackson has served Erlanger with distinction for six and a half years, the last three as President and CEO, and the Board appreciates there are other opportunities for which Dr. Jackson is well-suited to advance his career in the industry. It is grateful for Dr. Jackson’s work and important contributions over the last two years as Erlanger has navigated the global pandemic and worked to improve its financial position. Dr. Jackson concludes his tenure with Erlanger on Friday, June 10.

 

"Ensuring a smooth transition to a new permanent CEO is a priority for the Board and we are fortunate to have such high-quality leadership on our executive team and throughout the organization as we move forward. To that end, we’re pleased to share that beginning June 10, Robert J. Maloney, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Gregg Gentry, Chief Administrative Officer, and Lynn DeJaco, Chief Financial Officer, will lead the organization during the CEO exploration and transition process.

 

"Erlanger’s ability to thrive as the region’s safety-net hospital is of the utmost importance to the Board of Trustees. The future is bright, and we look forward with great confidence that we will continue our progress to achieve the best possible future for this community pillar. We are grateful every day for the hard work and dedication that everyone at Erlanger puts forth in serving our patients, communities, and each other."

 

 


June 10, 2022

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday held that the Tennessee Republican Party and its State Executive Committee did not violate the Tennessee Open Meetings Act when they determined that Robby

A vigil was held for 24-year-old Darian Hixson, one of three victims in the mass shooting on McCallie Avenue early last Sunday morning. The vigil was at Central High School, where Ms. Hixson

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Robby Starbuck Back Off The Ballot After State Supreme Court Reverses Nashville Chancellor

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday held that the Tennessee Republican Party and its State Executive Committee did not violate the Tennessee Open Meetings Act when they determined that Robby Starbuck would not be added to the ballot in the upcoming primary election for the United States House of Representatives 5th Congressional District. The decision reverses the opinion of

Victims In McCallie Avenue Mass Shooting Include Darian Hixson, 24; Kevin "Buddy" Brown, 35, And Myrakle Moss, 25

A vigil was held for 24-year-old Darian Hixson, one of three victims in the mass shooting on McCallie Avenue early last Sunday morning. The vigil was at Central High School, where Ms. Hixson attended. Also killed were 35-year-old Kevin Anthony "Buddy" Brown, and 25-year-old Myrakle Moss. Ms. Moss left a seven-year-old daughter. A vigil was held for her at the Riverpark.

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990's when New York City was a criminal's dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the "Broken Window Doctrine" to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment

Roy Exum: Huge Abortion Protest Planned In DC On Monday

At approximately 1:05 a.m. Wednesday morning, a man dressed solidly in black got out of a taxi in front of the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Carrying a back pack and a suitcase, he exchanged stares with a pair of U.S. Marshals and then walked down the street. Minutes later, the man dialed 9-1-1 and turned himself in, explaining he was there to kill Justice

UTC Women’s Basketball Adds Another International With Van Der Schans

Chattanooga Mocs head coach Shawn Poppie isn't done yet. He announced the addition of international student-athlete Frode Flos van der Schans to the 2022-23 women's basketball roster. "We are thrilled about the addition of Frode Flos to our Moc family," Poppie said. "She adds a great mixture of size and skill to our frontcourt. When watching her on film, you immediately see

Mocs Emma Van Hee and Nicole Abel Ranked No. 7 In ITA Ohio Valley Region

he Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis doubles tandem of senior Emma Van Hee and freshman Nicole Abel have earned a No. 7 ranking in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Women's Ohio Valley Regional rankings, the organization published on Wednesday. Of the 10 doubles teams ranked in the latest release, Van Hee and Abel are one of just three tandems listed


