Victims In McCallie Avenue Mass Shooting Include Darian Hixson, 24; Kevin "Buddy" Brown, 35, And Myrakle Moss, 25

A vigil was held for 24-year-old Darian Hixson, one of three victims in the mass shooting on McCallie Avenue early last Sunday morning.

The vigil was at Central High School, where Ms. Hixson attended.

Also killed were 35-year-old Kevin Anthony "Buddy" Brown, and 25-year-old Myrakle Moss.

Ms. Moss left a seven-year-old daughter. A vigil was held for her at the Riverpark.

Buddy Brown was a 2006 graduate of East Ridge High School.

He left behind three daughters.

His funeral service will be Monday at metropolitan Tabernacle Church on Shepherd Road with visitation starting at 11 a.m. and the funeral at noon.

Police said 14 people had gunshot injuries and three were struck by vehicles trying to quickly exit the area at Mary's Bar.