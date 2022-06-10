Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE



a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent; providing for interest and penalty on delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active duty training, and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.



b.

An ordinance appropriating, authorizing, or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023.c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Sections 11-186 and 11-199 relative to hotels and rooming houses, and shall include short-term vacation rentals, and privilege tax levied use.VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0107 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 713 Hamilton Avenue, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit Zone to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial Mixed Use Zone, subject to certain conditions. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2149 Crescent Club Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)d. 2022-0111 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1040 Givens Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0111 Collier Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1040 Givens Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a License Agreement with the State of Tennessee, in substantially the form attached, to maintain a multi-use path underneath the South Chickamauga Creek Bridge on SR-17 at mile marker 8.240 for a term of ten (10) years, for an annual fee of $0.00 (zero dollars), and with the License Agreement being renewable.FINANCEb. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2027, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.c. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the aggregate amount not to exceed $30,500,000.00 for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the cost of the following capital improvements: housing fund, road construction, road resurfacing, sidewalk construction, sidewalk replacement, law enforcement training center, fire apparatus, fire station 15 replacement, city facility improvements, and other capital improvements in accordance with the Capital Improvement Budget.LEGALd. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various firms listed below for legal and lobbying services in General Litigation Matters; Corporate, Transactional, Intellectual Property & Administrative Matters; Labor & Employment Matters; Planning & Zoning Matters; and Government Relations Matters, for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.MAYOR’S OFFICEe. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Tara Viland to the Beer & Wrecker Board for District 2, with a term expiration of July 31, 2024.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Owen Seaton to the Beer & Wrecker Board for District 1, with a term expiration of July 31, 2024.PLANNINGg. 2022-0119 Benjamin Phillips (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for the properties located at 3698 and 3710 Faith Road. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with Davis Kee Outdoor, of Chattanooga, TN, for Contract No. Y-15-008-204, Avondale Youth and Family Development Center Landscaping Project, for an increase of $11,007.00 for final reconciliation of unit pay items, for a revised contract amount of $119,902.00. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the continuing On-Call Professional Surveying Services Blanket Contract No. E-22-002-901, with the following eight consultant firms: (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (3) Consor Engineers, LLC; (4) Croy Engineering, LLC; (5) Earthworx, LLC; (6) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (7) The RLS Group, LLC; and (8) Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers, Inc., based upon their qualifications within the identified service categories, for year one (1) of a four (4) year term, for an annual amount of $1 million, for use by all departments.Transportationj. A resolution authorizing Mayor Kelly to amend the Hamilton Place Boulevard Modification Contract, PIN 127492, for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to execute the right-of-way phase, federally funded project on behalf of the City, with the City's twenty (20%) percent share in the amount of $440,800.00, with right-of-way costs in the amount of $2,204,000.00. (District 4)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment. (District 9)FINANCEc. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to execute a contract with I-Gov Services for the implementation and maintenance of a City-wide Municipal Property Tax Billing and Collection Software System for four (4) years beginning June 1, 2022, for the cost of year one (1) not to exceed $271,385.00, with a contingency amount of $50,000.00 for years (2) through four (4), for an amount not to exceed $106,500.00 per year.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYd. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to renew the blanket agreement with IT Pipes, LLC, for the purchase of sewer asset inspection products and services, for the second optional one (1) year renewal term beginning August 1, 2022, and ending July 31, 2023, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to approve and accept a grant contract with the State of Tennessee, Department of Safety and Homeland Security for a five (5) month term beginning May 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $51,500.00.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Works and Transportationf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-21-012-101, Professional Services for Program Management of the Consent Decree Implementation, to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for year one (1) of five (5) with four (4) annual renewals, for an amount not to exceed $3.4 million. (Consent Decree)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew the Professional Services Contract No. W-18-001, for the support of Wastewater Capital Improvements Program, for year five (5) of five (5) to the nineteen (19) consultant firms listed that submitted qualifications in the six (6) different categories per their qualification package as follows: (1) AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; (2) Allen & Hoshall, Inc.; (3) AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure, Inc.; (4) Arcadis U.S.,Inc.; (5) Brown and Caldwell; (6) Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.; (7) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (8) C2RL, Inc.; (9) CDM Smith, Inc.; (10) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (11) Fulghum Macindoe & Associates, Inc.; (12) Gresham Smith & Partners; (13) Hazen and Sawyer; (14) HDR Engineering, Inc.; (15) Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; (16) Lamar Dunn and Associates; (17) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (18) Volkert, Inc.; and (19) W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., in the amount of $10,218,924.00.h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to erect Commemorative, Secondary Street Name Signs on W. 35th Street from St. Elmo Avenue to Broad Street designating this section of W. 35th Street as "Commemorative Officer Clarence Hamler Street", as Patrolman Hamler was shot and killed during a robbery at a grocery store in 1977. (District 7)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.