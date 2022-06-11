 Saturday, June 11, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Fire Investigators, ATF, TBI All Looking Into Cause Of Major Fire At Old Highland Park Baptist Church

Saturday, June 11, 2022

The Chattanooga Fire Department’s Investigations Division, the ATF and the TBI are all involved in the ongoing investigation into the cause of a major fire in Highland Park on Friday night.

 

The old vacant Highland Park Baptist Church and Auditorium burned throughout the night with most of the city's firefighters called to the scene.

 

Firefighters made entry multiple times to locate the fire and flames were found in several locations between the first and third floor. 

 

Roads around the fire remained closed on Saturday as there were still several hot spots for firefighters to contend with.

 

Nearby residents were initially warned to "shelter in place" due to heavy smoke.

That order was lifted on Saturday morning.



June 11, 2022

Knox County Man Pleads Guilty To Cheating Tennessee Taxpayers Out Of Money By Failing To Pay Taxes On Vehicle

June 11, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Sick Of Men Brushing Their Arms Up Against Hers "Just For The Heck Of It"; Woman Lets Cousin File Her Taxes, And Refund Goes To Someone Else

June 11, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation that led James Russell Rice, 77, to plead guilty to tax charges in Knox County Criminal Court ... (click for more)

A woman at Mary Walker Center, 2505 Market St., told police she was rather upset because of an incident as she was exiting the building. She said as she was going out the door a black male was ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, KORA Q 7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Knox County Man Pleads Guilty To Cheating Tennessee Taxpayers Out Of Money By Failing To Pay Taxes On Vehicle

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation that led James Russell Rice, 77, to plead guilty to tax charges in Knox County Criminal Court Friday. He will be sentenced on July 21, 2022. Rice violated Tennessee law by failing to pay sales and use tax on a vehicle purchased by his Montana LLC, then signing an affidavit that ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Sick Of Men Brushing Their Arms Up Against Hers "Just For The Heck Of It"; Woman Lets Cousin File Her Taxes, And Refund Goes To Someone Else

A woman at Mary Walker Center, 2505 Market St., told police she was rather upset because of an incident as she was exiting the building. She said as she was going out the door a black male was coming in and his arm "just brushed against my arm, and I'm sick of it." She said he did it "just for the heck of it," as there are two doors to the building entrance. She said she has made ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

YOUNG PILOT MEETS A SEASONED PILOT An Air Force C-130 was flying on a mission when a cocky F-16 pilot flew up next to him. The fighter jock told the C-130 pilot, "Watch this!" and promptly went into a barrel roll followed by a steep climb. He then finished with a sonic boom as he broke the sound barrier The F-16 pilot asked the C-130 pilot what he thought of that. ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Defeats Notre Dame To Continue To Super Regional Title Game

Tennessee defeated Notre Dame 12 to 4 on Saturday to advance to a Sunday title game for the Knoxville Super Regional. The Vols won 12 to 4 after losing the opener 8 to 6. The title game will be at 1 p.m. (click for more)

Notre Dame Homer Barrage Knocks Off Vols, 8-6, In Super Regional Opener

Notre Dame used a home run barrage to knock off the top-ranked Tennessee Vols in the opening game of the Super Regional at Knoxville. The Vols had some long shots of their own, but fell short 8-6. They will need to win games on Saturday and Sunday to continue to the College World Series. Carter Putz of the Fighting Irish had a two-run blast off the scoreboard in the first ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors