City Fire Investigators, ATF, TBI All Looking Into Cause Of Major Fire At Old Highland Park Baptist Church

The Chattanooga Fire Department’s Investigations Division, the ATF and the TBI are all involved in the ongoing investigation into the cause of a major fire in Highland Park on Friday night.

The old vacant Highland Park Baptist Church and Auditorium burned throughout the night with most of the city's firefighters called to the scene.

Firefighters made entry multiple times to locate the fire and flames were found in several locations between the first and third floor.

Roads around the fire remained closed on Saturday as there were still several hot spots for firefighters to contend with.

Nearby residents were initially warned to "shelter in place" due to heavy smoke. That order was lifted on Saturday morning.