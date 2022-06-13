Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee, 7-3, To End Top-Ranked Vols' Season
Gas Prices Rise 15.8 Cents In Chattanooga

Monday, June 13, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.55 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 44.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.80 higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $4.19 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.91, a difference of 72.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state was $4.19 while the highest was $5.59, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 on Monday. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
June 13, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)
June 13, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)
June 13, 2019: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)
June 13, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
June 13, 2017: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
June 13, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
June 13, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
June 13, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
June 13, 2013: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
June 13, 2012: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $4.59, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.55.
State of Tennessee- $4.64, up 14.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.49.
Huntsville- $4.58, up 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.53. 

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."

June 13, 2022

A man on Vine Street told police he is tired of all the people on foot and cars driving fast in the area. This is due to the heavy traffic caused by Mary's Bar and Lounge at 2125 McCallie Ave.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there



Police Blotter: Neighbor Is Tired Of Foot Traffic And Fast Cars From Mary’s Bar; Man In Coat And Boxer Shorts Trespassed From The Choo Choo

A man on Vine Street told police he is tired of all the people on foot and cars driving fast in the area. This is due to the heavy traffic caused by Mary's Bar and Lounge at 2125 McCallie Ave. The officer told the man to attend City Council meetings and to speak to his neighbors about these issues and voice their grievances. At this time, Mary's had been shut down for almost an

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God's people will not teach their children God's laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God's laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God's people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn't have been. He is the organizer of this weekend's March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author "#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line." Hundreds of thousands took

UTC's Curtis, Maxwell Named To Preseason All-American Squad

Last week, Athlon Sports announced the Chattanooga Mocs at No. 12 in its preseason Top 25. Two very big reasons for that lofty perch are honored this week by the venerable publishers. Seniors McClendon Curtis and Devonnsha Maxwell are on the 24-player preseason All-America squad. They're two of three Southern Conference performers on the team joined by VMI linebacker Stone

Tennessee's Season Ends With 7-3 Loss To Notre Dame

Tennessee's fairytale season ended Sunday afternoon in Knoxville with a 7-3 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame will advance to the College World Series at Omaha, while top-ranked Tennessee goes home. The Vols led 3-1 at the end of the sixth inning, but Notre Dame delivered a knock-out punch with a double and back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh.


