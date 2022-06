Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANCHONDO, SUSANA

3307 CALHOUN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BANKS, DEONTA DAJUAN

2208 CUSHMAN ST CHATTA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



BATES, MANESHA SANTRISS

3295 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOTTICELLI, ALAN TRACI

885 8TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNETTE, REBEKAH DAWN

HOMELESS MARYVILLE, 37804

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Public Srv Comm

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE



BURROW, MARVIN JEROME

2617 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CANTRELL, JEREMY PHILLIP

9953 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARPENTER, ADAM DANIEL

8401 HIWASEE ST CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COATES, AALIYA NICOLE

6736 ARDIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CROWDER, ANTHONY MICHAEL

2908 15TH AVE APT.

A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCALLS IN NONEMERGENCY SITUATIONSDISORDERLY CONDUCTCULBERTSON, STEPHEN M186 BLOOSM ROAD LOUISVILLE, 40229Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON2302 WIMSY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN2371 HIGHWAY 411 N Etowah, 373315440Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDAVIS, IVIN DEREESE3813 WOODBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, PAUL JAMES8264 ELLIE PLAZA APT 15 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA3210 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374063935Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTGREENE, FRANCIS LYNN11 OPAL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHUGHES, ERIC DEWAYNE2533 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, GLENDALYN DANIELLE4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON, MIKEL TREVON1144 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTKENNETT, KAYLA1961 PLYMOUTH LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEKIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON1315 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYLANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063064Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LETCHWORTH, BRENTTON JAMES621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLETSON, EMORY LESLIE126 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (BURGLARY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY )VOP (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO )VOP (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELEWIS, EDWARD GENE4704 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MENDOZ, EVA MARIA1217 HOSEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMILLER, THOMAS GLENN700 CHESTNUT STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYNERI, DANIEL1204 E MANNHATTAN BLD TOLEDO, 43608Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSENICHOLSON, KIMBERLY DENISE95 NOEL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARNORMAN, DARNETTA LACONNE2225 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073615Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPOAG, STACY DEWAYNE1415 EAST 47TH ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073200Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PRAINO, JULIA CHRISTIN6026 PORTER DR/ HOMELESS HARRISON, 373419541Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYEVADING ARRESTRAINES, AMANDA BETH5016 KENNER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTREDDEN, DUSTIN QUINN18 MIMOSA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTEVADING ARRESTRIVERA-SANTIAGO, FELIX JUAN809 W LANCASTER RD APT I110 ORLANDO, 32809Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBINSON, RAYMEISHA BRENED5880 GRASSY VALLEY DR MEMPHIS, 38141Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000RUSSELL, ALISA YVETTE5226 HICKORY WOOD LN APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000SANFORD, CEDRIC JERARD2413 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSCRUGGS, SEAN MICHEAL2014 RUBEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000SHARP, ANDREW J1222 NORTHERN HILLS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHERRELL, TOREAL DEVAUGHN3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: OtherOTHERTAYLOR, JAYME S7710 ASPEN LODGE WAY APT 405 CHATTANOOGA, 374214121Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTILLERY, JERMICHAEL SHERRELL2236 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TYLER, JOHN MARCEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH800 RUNYON DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT3526 WILLIAMSBURG DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORYOUNG, JIMMY3002 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000