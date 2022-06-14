 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man, 43, Charged With Breaking Girlfriend's Leg, Setting Fire Near Her

Van Edward Keith
Van Edward Keith

Van Edward Keith, 43, of 3424 Hughes Ave. in Chattanooga, was arrested at his home for domestic assault and aggravated arson for an incident that occurred on June 3.

Police responded to a residential structure fire on June 3 at 2108 Allin St. The residence was occupied by Keith's girlfriend.  She told police that Keith had physically assaulted her that morning to the point her leg was broken and she was unable to walk. She told police Keith screamed at her and told her he was "going to let her leak out."

She said he pulled her into the kitchen, where she was lying on the floor. She said Keith then poured cooking oil around her on the floor and went outside and retrieved some charcoal and placed it around her, along with some paper towels.

She said he then ignited the paper towels and charcoal and left the room.

She told police she attempted to crawl out of the burning home, and, although she tried to "play dead," she had witnessed it all.

Police did find heavy fire damage in the kitchen area of the home, but did not find any obvious source of ignition for the fire, which pointed to human involvement as the girlfriend had described.

Since the girlfriend was found within a few feet of the intentionally set fire, police said this meets the charge of aggravated arson.


Police Blotter: Man Drives Wrong Way Down Street Blowing Kisses; Suspicious Vehicle Parked At Abandoned House Turns Out To Be New Owner's

A woman on Hemlock Circle told police that a white male driving a white Honda Accord drives the wrong way down their street. She said the man blows her kisses as he does this and revs his engine every time he passes her house. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate anything. Police will continue to investigate. * * * A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police ... (click for more)

Lt. Gen. Don Rodgers Dies At 87

Lieutenant General (R) Thurman Donell "Don" Rodgers, 87, who had a distinguished military career, died last Thursday at the home he shared with his wife of 33 years, June Scobee Rodgers. The funeral will be at 2 p.m.(CDT) Thursday at Hooper, Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home in his native Cookeville, Tn. Interment with military honors will follow at Cookeville City Cemetery. ... (click for more)

LTG Don Rodgers - American Patriot

Thirty years ago at the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm, I met a guy at a national security briefing who had just retired from active duty. He was a fellow Tennessean named Don Rodgers, a Vietnam vet whose last career post was Commanding General, United States Army Information Systems Command, United States Army Signal Center and Fort Gordon. I recognized his name ... (click for more)

Open Letter To Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy

When I arrived in Chattanooga my first thoughts about the city were how beautiful the mountains and the river are and my second thought was how lawless it seemed here. It seemed like a giant frat party of rednecks and gangstas. At first I put the lawlessness feeling down to the fact that we moved from the Washington, D.C. area which probably has the highest count of law enforcement ... (click for more)

"Nothing Really Bothers Her" - CFC's Rocio Carrizales Calm Under Pressure

In a game often defined by pace and lightning-quick moments, Rocio “Chiyo” Carrizales plays at her own speed. Despite playing the crucial last-line-of-defense role at center back, she never seems to be hurried as she makes tackles or clears balls away from the final third. But even though she enjoyed a successful five-year career at Dalton State and is now a starter for Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Baylor's Brycen Sanders Chooses Ole Miss

Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists. Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)


