Man, 43, Charged With Breaking Girlfriend's Leg, Setting Fire Near Her

Van Edward Keith, 43, of 3424 Hughes Ave. in Chattanooga, was arrested at his home for domestic assault and aggravated arson for an incident that occurred on June 3.



Police responded to a residential structure fire on June 3 at 2108 Allin St. The residence was occupied by Keith's girlfriend. She told police that Keith had physically assaulted her that morning to the point her leg was broken and she was unable to walk. She told police Keith screamed at her and told her he was "going to let her leak out."

She said he pulled her into the kitchen, where she was lying on the floor. She said Keith then poured cooking oil around her on the floor and went outside and retrieved some charcoal and placed it around her, along with some paper towels.

She said he then ignited the paper towels and charcoal and left the room.She told police she attempted to crawl out of the burning home, and, although she tried to "play dead," she had witnessed it all.Police did find heavy fire damage in the kitchen area of the home, but did not find any obvious source of ignition for the fire, which pointed to human involvement as the girlfriend had described.Since the girlfriend was found within a few feet of the intentionally set fire, police said this meets the charge of aggravated arson.