38-Year-Old Man Charged With Breaking Into Home On Webb Road 2 Days In A Row

Charles H. Spillman, 38, of 6305 Stockton Dr. was arrested Sunday for aggravated burglary that occurred on Friday and again on Saturday at a home on Webb Road.Officers received a call around 10:45 p.m. Saturday about a burglary in process at the residence. Police noted that they had a call about a burglary at the same residence the day before.The victim told police he heard glass breaking and went outside to see what was happening. He told police he saw a white male attempting to break into his home. He described the man as short with tattoos on his arms. He told police the man fled on foot, but that he had dropped his hat as he was running away.He showed police where the man had run, and also said he had captured him trying to break in on video. Police watched the video and observed a white male in a white tank top, jean shorts and a hat.Officers recognized that man to be Spillman from a previous encounter on Teakwood Drive.Officers went to the home on Teakwood Drive and asked the resident if he had seen Spillman that day, and he said he had seen him about an hour and a half earlier. Police asked him to describe what Spillman was wearing at the time, and he said he was wearing jean shorts and a white tank top.Police called for K-9 to help clear the burglarized home, as the side window was broken. After clearing the home, the K-9 began tracking the man who ran through the woods.The victim showed police the last place he observed the man, and the K-9 officer was able to track him to the residence on Teakwood Drive.Police spoke with the resident on Teakwood Drive a second time and asked him if Spillman was inside. He confirmed to police that Spillman was there and said police could come in.Officers found Spillman in the living room and advised him to show his hands. Officers then said Spillman began reaching for a knife in his pocket, but police were able to detain him without further incident.Police observed Spillman to be sweaty, have dried blood on his right ear, fresh blood on his right leg and several scratches over his body, possibly from running through briars in the woods or from the broken glass found at the scene on Webb Road.Police obtained permission from all residents at the home on Teakwood Drive to search the home for items that were listed to have been stolen from the home on Webb Road during the burglary reported on Friday. Police were able to recover a box of .22 caliber rifle ammunition and a black Craftsman power drill that were confirmed by the victim to have been taken in that burglary.Police transported Spillman to the Hamilton County Jail.